(Des Moines) -- KMA Sports brought 54 wrestlers from Class 1A to Des Moines for the 2020 State Tournament and 39 of them are still in contention for a medal after Thursday's first round and first round consolations session.
Of the 39 wrestlers, 23 of them enter Friday still having a shot at a state title while 16 could still finish as high as third.
Underwood leads all schools with five quarterfinalists: Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120), Logan James (138), Nick Hamilton (145) and Blake Thomsen (152). Zane Ziegler (132) is still in play on the backside of the bracket for the Eagles, who are currently fourth in the team standings with 18.
Logan-Magnolia is sixth with 13 points. Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126), Briar Reisz (152) and Barret Pitt were all first-round winners while Sean Thompson (113) kept his season afloat with a win in consolations.
Mount Ayr cracked the top ten Thursday night thanks to three quarterfinalists. Brothers Drew and Trae Ehlen at 106 and 148 respectively as well as Bryce Shaha at 120 garnered wins for the Raiders. Jaydon Knight (145) extended his tournament with a win in consolations.
Trae Ehlen's victory came courtesy of a second-period pin over Blake Mann (BGM).
"It means a lot," Ehlen said. "I'm closer to placing. That's my ultimate goal here."
A duo of KMAland wrestlers moved on in the 170 pound bracket. Bedford's Drew Venteicher and Tri-Center's Bryson Freeberg both made quick work of their opponents en route to victories. Venteicher tech-falled Cael Hester (English Valleys) in just 3:30 while Freeberg pinned Currey Jacobs (New London) in 1:31 for his victory.
"It was nice to get that first win out of the way," Freeberg said. "Quicker than last year, so that's nice, now just getting for tomorrow and that quarterfinals match."
"I just felt like I came out and did my stuff," Venteicher said. "That's one thing I've been focusing big on this week. Sticking to what I do and not worrying about what they do."
Venteicher's teammate Devin Whipple also won his opening match, edging Jose Rodriguez (West Sioux) by 8-3 decision.
Riverside sophomore Jace Rose (Riverside) did not waste anytime in his opening match, pinning Ethan Argo (Belle Plaine) in just 47 seconds.
"It feels pretty good," Rose said. "Unlike last year when I lost my first one and had to battle back. It feels better not having to go off a loss."
Rose's teammate Nolan Moore (138) is also still in contention for a medal courtesy of a win in the opening round of consolations.
Gavyn Fischer (195) is the lone remaining wrestler for AHSTW, but he looked pretty dominant in a win by fall over Brock Thompson (I35).
"I think I moved my feet really well," Fischer said, "I couldn't get my inside-tie with him, so i ST
Other area quarterfinalists include Martensdale-St. Mary's Cole Cassady (132), Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez (132), Moravia's Connor Golston (145) and Missouri Valley's Eric McIlnay (145) and Nick Haynes (182).
Other area wrestlers in contention on the backside include East Union's Jarryn Stephens (120), Wayne's Jackson Cobb (126) and Brady Langloss (182), Martensdale-St. Mary's Dominick DiCesare (138), Coon Rapids-Bayard's Aaron McAlister (182), Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers (220), Audubon's Luke Mosinski (220) and Missouri Valley's Connor Murray (285)
The complete interviews with Rose, Ehlen, Venteicher, Freeberg and Fischer can be viewed below.
Class 1A First Round Consolation
106: John Schroder (Riverside) is eliminated
113: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) is eliminated
120: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) is eliminated; Jarryn Stephens (East Union) advances
126: Jackson Cobb (Wayne) advances; Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) is eliminated.
132: Zane Ziegler (Underwood) advances; Brady Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) is eliminated; Gunnar Larsen (ACGC) advances
138: Nolan Moore (Riverside) advances; Dominick DiCesare (Martensdale-St. Marys) advances
145: Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) advances; Cale Rowley (ACGC) is eliminated
152: Tanner Dierking (SE Warren) is eliminated; Devin Schall (Martensdale-St. Marys) is eliminated; Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW) is eliminated
160: Bradley Metz (SE Warren) is eliminated; Denver Pauley (AHSTW) is eliminated; Austin Wilson (Nodaway Valley) advances
170: Brant Looney (East Union) is eliminated; Cael McLaren (St. Albert) is eliminated
182: Sean Miklus (Martensdale-St. Marys) is eliminated; Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside) is eliminated; Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard) advances; Brady Langloss (Wayne) advances
195: Kale Pevestorf (Coon Rapids-Bayard) is eliminated; Luke Mosinski (Audubon) advances
220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) advances; Luke Mosinski (Audubon) is eliminated
285: Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) advances; Brady Canada is eliminated.
Class 1A First Round
106: John Schroder (Riverside) drops to consis; Gable Porter (Underwood) advances; Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) advances
113: Jace Rose (Riverside) advances; Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations; Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) drops to consis
120: Stevie Barnes (Underwood) advances; Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) advances; Jarryn Stephens (East Union) drops to consis; Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) drops to consis
126: Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma) advances; Seth Danker (ACGC) advances; Jakson Cobb (Wayne) drops to consis; Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Mary's) drops to consis
132: Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) advances; Brady Thompson (Lo-Ma) drops to consis; Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) advances; Zane Ziegler (Underwood) drops to consis
138: Nolan Moore (Riverside) drops to consis; Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) advances; Logan James (Underwood) advances; Dominick DiCesare (Martensdale-St. Marys) drops to consis
145: Connor Golston (Moravia) advances; Nick Hamilton (Underwood) advances; Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) drops to consis; Cale Rowley (ACGC) drops consis; Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) advances
152: Blake Thomsen (Underwood) advances; Briar Riesz (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Tanner Dierking (SE Warren) drops to consis; Devin Schall (Martensdale-St. Mary's) drops to consis.
160: Bradley Metz (SE Warren) drops to consis; Austin Wilson (Nodaway Valley) drops to consis; Denver Pauley (AHSTW) drops to consis
170: Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox) advances; Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) advances; Brant Looney (East Union) drops to consis; Cael McLaren (St. Albert) drops to consis
182: Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) advances; Brady Langloss (Wayne) drops to consis; Sean Miklus (Martensdale-St. Mary's) drops to consis; Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside) drops to consis; Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard) drops to consis
195: Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) advances; Kale Pevestorf (Coon Rapids-Bayard) drops to consis
220: Tallen Myers (SW Valley) drops to consis; Luke Mosinski (Audubon) drops to consis
285: Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia) advances; Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox) advances; Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) drops to consis; Brady Canada (AHSTW) drops to consis