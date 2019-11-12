(KMAland) -- The coaches are officially set for the 3rd Annual KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series.
The event — again presented by Peru State College — will take place in Glenwood on Sunday, December 1st at 1:00 PM.
The series will include six teams in a two-pool round robin format with three preliminary rounds before semifinals, a consolation and a championship.
Red Oak Coach Angie Montgomery won last year’s championship and is back to defend her trophy. Other coaches this year are Faith Bruck of Logan-Magnolia, Macy Elwood of Clarinda, Nodaway Valley’s Alison Kiburz, Tracy Malcom of Fremont-Mills and co-coaches Michaela Schwartzkopf of Riverside and Treynor’s Kim Barents.
Other coaches that have led teams in the past are Bedford’s Deb Bonde, Thomas Jefferson’s Bonnie Clinch, Toni Comstock of Shenandoah, Abraham Lincoln’s Katie Darrington, Stanton’s Jody Druivenga, former Tri-Center coach Rachel Eikenberry, Chelsey Hirt of Glenwood, former Essex coach Bailey Hunt, former Creston coach Mallory Peterson and Southwest Valley’s Lindsay Wetzel.
Rosters will be released at a later date.