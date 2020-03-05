(KMAland) -- The coaching matchups are officially set for the third annual KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic brought to you by Peru State College.
Coaches on the girls side will be state tournament coaches Maddie Gelber of Red Oak and Dick Wettengel of St. Albert. The two teams split their games this season, so KMA Sports will stage the rubber match.
On the boys side, Tri-Center’s Chad Harder meets a team coached by Mount Ayr’s Bret Ruggles. Both coaches are coming off fine seasons that saw their teams advance deep in the postseason.
The event is slated for Sunday, March 22nd in Red Oak at 1:00 PM. The game will be broadcast on FM 99.1 and streamed live at kmaland.com. Entry to the event is $5 with all proceeds going to area food banks.