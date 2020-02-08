(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State bashed past Henderson State to move to 3-2 in regional college baseball.
Northwest Missouri State (3-2): Peter Carlson had two hits and four RBI and Connor Quick added three hits and two RBI in a Northwest Missouri State 10-6 win over Henderson State (0-4).
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 10 Henderson State 6
Central Oklahoma 5 Ouachita Baptist 1
Southeastern Oklahoma 3 Northeastern State 2
Oklahoma Baptist 7 Newman 1
Winona State 3 Pittsburg State 2
Washburn 8 Rockhurts 5
Arkansas Tech 3 Central Missouri 2
Southern Arkansas 7 Missouri Western 0
GPAC
Midland 10 Arizona Christian 9
Heart of America Athletic Conference
San Diego Christian 9 Baker 0
Ave Maria 11 Culver-Stockton 1
Sterling College 6 Missouri Valley 4
William Penn 3 College of the Ozarks 2
Wiliam Penn 3 College of the Ozarks 2
Sterling College 3 Missouri Valley 2
MidAmerica Nazarene 9 Wayland Baptist 7
Wayland Baptist 11 MidAmerica Nazarene 5
College of Idaho 9 Baker 6
Southeastern 8 Grand View 0
William Carey 9 Culver-Stockton 3