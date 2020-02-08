Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State bashed past Henderson State to move to 3-2 in regional college baseball.

Northwest Missouri State (3-2): Peter Carlson had two hits and four RBI and Connor Quick added three hits and two RBI in a Northwest Missouri State 10-6 win over Henderson State (0-4). 

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 10 Henderson State 6

Central Oklahoma 5 Ouachita Baptist 1

Southeastern Oklahoma 3 Northeastern State 2

Oklahoma Baptist 7 Newman 1

Winona State 3 Pittsburg State 2

Washburn 8 Rockhurts 5

Arkansas Tech 3 Central Missouri 2

Southern Arkansas 7 Missouri Western 0

GPAC 

Midland 10 Arizona Christian 9

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

San Diego Christian 9 Baker 0

Ave Maria 11 Culver-Stockton 1

Sterling College 6 Missouri Valley 4

William Penn 3 College of the Ozarks 2

Wiliam Penn 3 College of the Ozarks 2

Sterling College 3 Missouri Valley 2

MidAmerica Nazarene 9 Wayland Baptist 7

Wayland Baptist 11 MidAmerica Nazarene 5

College of Idaho 9 Baker 6

Southeastern 8 Grand View 0

William Carey 9 Culver-Stockton 3