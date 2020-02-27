(KMAland) -- Both Kansas State and Missouri lost while Quentin Sefrit drove in a run for Simpson on Wednesday in college baseball.
Kansas State (3-5) lost to Wichita State (6-2) — Wichita State edged past Kansas State, 2-1. Kasey Ford allowed two runs on five hits and five walks in 4.2 innings pitched to take the loss. Dylan Phillips went deep to account for K-State’s only run of the night.
Missouri (4-4) lost to McNeese (6-3) — McNeese used a nine-run third inning to take a 12-4 win over Missouri. Mark Vierling had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in two to lead the Tigers.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Reece Blay, Lewis Central/Morningside: 0/3, R, BB
-Quentin Sefrit, Bedford/Simpson: 1/2, RBI, HBP