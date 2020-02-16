(KMAland) -- Creighton, Kansas and K-State were winners while Northwest, Nebraska, Omaha, Iowa and Missouri lost in regional college baseball action on Sunday. Plus, a 3-hit day for former LC standout Reece Blay.
Northwest Missouri State (5-5) lost to USML (2-1): Northwest struggled in an 8-1 loss to Missouri-St. Louis. Jordan Peck had two of the team’s four hits — both doubles — and drove in the lone run.
Nebraska (1-2) lost to Baylor (2-1): Baylor had two three-run innings to take a 7-2 win. Aaron Palensky had two hits to lead the Nebraska offense, and Cade Povich struck out seven in four innings without allowing an earned run.
Creighton (2-1) def Seattle (1-2): Creighton scored twice in the ninth inning to rally for a 5-4 win over Seattle. Parker Upton drove in two runs, and Evan Spry had a two-hit game to lead the offense. John Sakowski threw two shutout innings and struck out three to get the win.
Omaha (2-1) lost to Northwestern (1-2): A six-run fourth inning doomed Omaha in a 7-2 defeat. Keil Krumwiede led Omaha with three hits on the afternoon.
Iowa (2-1) lost to Pittsburgh (3-1): Pittsburgh used a five-run eighth inning to hand Iowa a 10-8 defeat. Izaya Fullard hit a three-run home run to lead the Iowa offense while Dylan Nedved had two hits and scored twice.
Kansas (2-1) def Belmont (1-2): Kansas scored five in the first on their way to a 7-6 win. Benjamin Sems, James Cosentino and Skyler Messinger all hit home runs for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (1-2) def. UTRGV (2-1): Jordan Wicks threw sen shutout innings and struck out seven in the process to lead K-State to a 4-0 win.
Missouri (2-1) lost to Jacksonville State (1-2): Missouri dropped a 9-8 slugfest. Mark Vierling led the Tigers offense with three hits, two RBI, two walks and four runs scored. Tre Morris also drove in two runs.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Alex Bantam, Woodbine/Ellsworth: 4 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 4 ER (vs. Johnson County)
-Reece Blay, Lewis Central/Morningside: 3/7, RBI, 2 R (vs. McPherson)
-Carter Bornemeier, Elmwood-Murdock/DMACC: 0/3 (vs. Northern Oklahoma)
-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 1/4, R (vs. Garden City)
-Kaleb Harrison, Tri-Center/DMACC: 1/3, BB (vs. Northern Oklahoma)
-Jake Hubbard, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 0/3 (vs. Avila)
-Connor Lange, Missouri Valley/Briar Cliff: 1/3 (vs. Avila)
-Dillon Sears, Harlan/Western Illinois: 1/3, 3B, 2 RBI, R (vs. Tennessee)
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 7 Belmont 6
Kansas State 4 UT Rio Grande Valley 0
West Virginia 2 Jacksonville 1
TCU 10 Kentucky 5
Texas 5 Rice 4
Baylor 7 Nebraska 2
Grand Canyon 9 Oklahoma State 3
Texas Tech 14 Northern Colorado 3
Big Ten Conference
Pittsburgh 10 Iowa 8
Penn State 14 Monmouth 2
Ohio State 10 Indiana State 6
Miami 8 Rutgers 2
Connecticut 7 Michigan 1
Maryland 4 College of Charleston 2 — 10 inn
Michigan State 10 Morehead State 4
Purdue 10 Hofstra 9
Wake Forest 5 Illinois 3
San Diego 7 Minnesota 3
Big East Conference
Creighton 5 Seattle 4
Seton Hall 17 Milwaukee 1
St. John’s 11 Georgia Tech 1
Navy 6 Georgetown 3
Xavier 9 Memphis 6
Arizona State 6 Villanova 4
Missouri Valley Conference
Southern Illinois 7 Jackson State 2
Dallas Baptist 13 South Dakota State 2 — 7 inn
Central Arkansas 5 Missouri State 2
Illinois State 4 Little Rock 2
Incarnate Word 19 Bradley 9
Western Kentucky 6 Valparaiso 2
Tennessee Tech 11 Evansville 10
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 23 Western Illinois 4
Auburn 14 UIC 0
South Carolina 5 Holy Cross 0
Ole Miss 7 Louisville 6
Texas A&M 6 Miami Ohio 2
Florida 15 Marshall 8
Georgia 5 Richmond 4
Mississippi State 5 Wright State 1
Arkansas 12 Eastern Illinois 3
Alabama 6 Northeastern 3
Cal Poly 9 Vanderbilt 8
Summit League
Longwood 11 Fort Wayne 8
Dallas Baptist 13 South Dakota State 2
Oral Roberts 4 Merrimack 1
Hawaii 11 North Dakota State 3
MIAA
Missouri-St. Louis 8 Northwest Missouri State 1
Maryville 2 Washburn 1
Newman 9 Illinois-Springfield 6
Pittsburg State 4 Minnesota Crookston 3
Fort Hays State 7 New Mexico Highlands 6
Missouri Southern 13 St. Cloud State 1
Central Missouri 7 Mary 4
Rogers State 13 Truman State 2
Missouri Western 8 McKendree 7
Metro State 11 Emporia State 0
Metro State 7 Emporia State 2
GPAC
Kansas Wesleyan 14 Dakota Wesleyan 5
Avila 3 Briar Cliff 2
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 5 Hastings 0
McPherson 5 Morningside 2
Ottawa 8 Briar Cliff 4
William Penn 13 Doane 11
William Woods 5 Midland 3
Heart of America
Clarke 6 Robert Morris 0
Clarke 8 Presentation 0
Peru State 9 Wayland Baptist 8
Benedictine 9 St. Mary 2
Bethany 3 Baker 2
Central Methodist 20 Baker 2
Tabor College 4 Baker 2 — 11 inn
ICCAC
Northern Oklahoma 7 Des Moines Area 2
Iowa Western 12 Garden City 2
Johnson County 6 Ellsworth 5
Southwestern Metropolitan
Northeast 1 Neosho County 0
Des Moines Area 5 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 3
Neosho County 3 Northeast 2
Southwestern Metropolitan
Johnson County 3 Ellsworth 1