(KMAland) -- Creighton, Kansas and K-State were winners while Northwest, Nebraska, Omaha, Iowa and Missouri lost in regional college baseball action on Sunday. Plus, a 3-hit day for former LC standout Reece Blay.

Northwest Missouri State (5-5) lost to USML (2-1): Northwest struggled in an 8-1 loss to Missouri-St. Louis. Jordan Peck had two of the team’s four hits — both doubles — and drove in the lone run.

Nebraska (1-2) lost to Baylor (2-1): Baylor had two three-run innings to take a 7-2 win. Aaron Palensky had two hits to lead the Nebraska offense, and Cade Povich struck out seven in four innings without allowing an earned run.

Creighton (2-1) def Seattle (1-2): Creighton scored twice in the ninth inning to rally for a 5-4 win over Seattle. Parker Upton drove in two runs, and Evan Spry had a two-hit game to lead the offense. John Sakowski threw two shutout innings and struck out three to get the win.

Omaha (2-1) lost to Northwestern (1-2): A six-run fourth inning doomed Omaha in a 7-2 defeat. Keil Krumwiede led Omaha with three hits on the afternoon.

Iowa (2-1) lost to Pittsburgh (3-1): Pittsburgh used a five-run eighth inning to hand Iowa a 10-8 defeat. Izaya Fullard hit a three-run home run to lead the Iowa offense while Dylan Nedved had two hits and scored twice.

Kansas (2-1) def Belmont (1-2): Kansas scored five in the first on their way to a 7-6 win. Benjamin Sems, James Cosentino and Skyler Messinger all hit home runs for the Jayhawks.

Kansas State (1-2) def. UTRGV (2-1): Jordan Wicks threw sen shutout innings and struck out seven in the process to lead K-State to a 4-0 win.

Missouri (2-1) lost to Jacksonville State (1-2): Missouri dropped a 9-8 slugfest. Mark Vierling led the Tigers offense with three hits, two RBI, two walks and four runs scored. Tre Morris also drove in two runs.

FORMER KMALANDERS    

-Alex Bantam, Woodbine/Ellsworth: 4 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 4 ER (vs. Johnson County)

-Reece Blay, Lewis Central/Morningside: 3/7, RBI, 2 R (vs. McPherson)

-Carter Bornemeier, Elmwood-Murdock/DMACC: 0/3 (vs. Northern Oklahoma)

-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 1/4, R (vs. Garden City)

-Kaleb Harrison, Tri-Center/DMACC: 1/3, BB (vs. Northern Oklahoma)

-Jake Hubbard, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 0/3 (vs. Avila)

-Connor Lange, Missouri Valley/Briar Cliff: 1/3 (vs. Avila)

-Dillon Sears, Harlan/Western Illinois: 1/3, 3B, 2 RBI, R (vs. Tennessee)

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 7 Belmont 6

Kansas State 4 UT Rio Grande Valley 0

West Virginia 2 Jacksonville 1

TCU 10 Kentucky 5

Texas 5 Rice 4

Baylor 7 Nebraska 2

Grand Canyon 9 Oklahoma State 3

Texas Tech 14 Northern Colorado 3

Big Ten Conference 

Baylor 7 Nebraska 2

Pittsburgh 10 Iowa 8

Penn State 14 Monmouth 2

Ohio State 10 Indiana State 6

Miami 8 Rutgers 2

Connecticut 7 Michigan 1

Maryland 4 College of Charleston 2 — 10 inn

Michigan State 10 Morehead State 4

Purdue 10 Hofstra 9

Northwestern 7 Omaha 2

Wake Forest 5 Illinois 3

Miami 13 Rutgers 6

San Diego 7 Minnesota 3

Big East Conference 

Creighton 5 Seattle 4

Seton Hall 17 Milwaukee 1

St. John’s 11 Georgia Tech 1

Navy 6 Georgetown 3

Xavier 9 Memphis 6

Arizona State 6 Villanova 4

Missouri Valley Conference 

Ohio State 10 Indiana State 6 — 10 inn

Southern Illinois 7 Jackson State 2

Dallas Baptist 13 South Dakota State 2 — 7 inn

Central Arkansas 5 Missouri State 2

Illinois State 4 Little Rock 2

Incarnate Word 19 Bradley 9

Western Kentucky 6 Valparaiso 2

Tennessee Tech 11 Evansville 10

Southeastern Conference 

Jacksonville State 9 Missouri 8

Tennessee 23 Western Illinois 4

Auburn 14 UIC 0

South Carolina 5 Holy Cross 0

Ole Miss 7 Louisville 6

Texas A&M 6 Miami Ohio 2

Florida 15 Marshall 8

Georgia 5 Richmond 4

TCU 10 Kentucky 5

Mississippi State 5 Wright State 1

Arkansas 12 Eastern Illinois 3

Alabama 6 Northeastern 3

Cal Poly 9 Vanderbilt 8

Summit League 

Northwestern 7 Omaha 2

Tennessee 23 Western Illinois 4

Longwood 11 Fort Wayne 8

Dallas Baptist 13 South Dakota State 2

Oral Roberts 4 Merrimack 1

Hawaii 11 North Dakota State 3

MIAA 

Missouri-St. Louis 8 Northwest Missouri State 1

Maryville 2 Washburn 1

Newman 9 Illinois-Springfield 6

Pittsburg State 4 Minnesota Crookston 3

Fort Hays State 7 New Mexico Highlands 6

Missouri Southern 13 St. Cloud State 1

Central Missouri 7 Mary 4

Rogers State 13 Truman State 2

Illinois-Springfield 3 Newman 2

Missouri Western 8 McKendree 7

Central Missouri 3 Mary 2

Metro State 11 Emporia State 0

Metro State 7 Emporia State 2

GPAC 

Kansas Wesleyan 14 Dakota Wesleyan 5

Avila 3 Briar Cliff 2

Kansas Wesleyan 5 Dakota Wesleyan 2

University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 5 Hastings 0

McPherson 5 Morningside 2

McPherson 11 Morningside 6

Ottawa 8 Briar Cliff 4

William Penn 13 Doane 11

William Penn 8 Doane 7

William Woods 5 Midland 3

Heart of America 

Clarke 6 Robert Morris 0

Clarke 8 Presentation 0

Peru State 9 Wayland Baptist 8

William Penn 13 Doane 11

Benedictine 9 St. Mary 2

Bethany 3 Baker 2

Central Methodist 20 Baker 2

Tabor College 4 Baker 2 — 11 inn

ICCAC 

Northern Oklahoma 7 Des Moines Area 2

Iowa Western 12 Garden City 2

Johnson County 6 Ellsworth 5

Southwestern Metropolitan

Northeast 1 Neosho County 0

Des Moines Area 5 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 3

Garden City 1 Iowa Western 0

Neosho County 3 Northeast 2

Southwestern Metropolitan

Johnson County 3 Ellsworth 1