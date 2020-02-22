College Baseball

(KMAland) -- Creighton, Omaha and K-State were winners while Nebraska, Iowa, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas all lost on Friday in regional college baseball.

Northwest Missouri State (6-6) lost to UC Colorado Springs (3-6): Northwest had a six-run sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough in an 11-8 loss. Ryan Koski drove in four on a grand slam while Caden Diel also went deep, singled once, drove in two, walked twice and scored twice.

Nebraska (1-3) lost to San Diego (4-1): Nebraska blew a 7-0 lead thanks to four errors in an 11-10 loss. Cam Chick had four hits and drove in a run, and Aaron Palensky had two doubles, a single, three RBI and two runs scored to lead the Husker offense.

Creighton (3-1) def. San Jose State (0-5): Dylan Tebrake threw seven two-hit innings and struck out seven in a 7-0 win. Andrew Meggs singled, tripled and drove in two to lead the Creighton offense.

Omaha (3-2) def. Chicago State (0-5): Breyden Eckhout and Parker Smejkal had two hits each for Omaha in a 2-0 win. Joey Machado three six shutout innings to get the win before Tanner Howe and Jacob Mohler combined to throw three clean innings.

Iowa (2-2) lost to San Diego State (4-1): Brendan Sher had three of Iowa’s six hits, but the Hawkeyes lost 4-1. Jack Dreyer had five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings but took the loss.

Kansas State (3-2) def. Missouri (2-2): Daniel Carinci had three hits, and Chris Ceballos hit a two-run bomb in a 5-1 K-State win. Connor McCullough struck out eight and gave up one run on four hits to out-duel Ian Bedell (6 IP, 5 K, 6 H, 3 R).

Kansas (2-2) lost to Charleston Southern (1-4): Ryan Cyr threw a complete game, struck out six and allowed two unearned runs for Kansas in a 2-1 loss.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Alex Bantam, Woodbine/Ellsworth: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 2 K

-Dean Bedell, Treynor/Iowa Lakes: 0/3, R, BB

-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 0/2, R, 2 BB, SB

-Kaleb Harrison, Tri-Center/DMACC: 1/3

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 5 Missouri 1

Charleston Southern 2 Kansas 1

West Virginia 7 Kennesaw State 1

Oklahoma 2 Illinois State 1

Oklahoma State 17 UT Rio Grande Valley 2

Oklahoma 4 Illinois State 1

Oral Roberts 7 Baylor 3

Texas 7 Boise State 0

Tennessee 6 Texas Tech 2

Big Ten Conference 

San Diego 12 Nebraska 11

San Diego State 4 Iowa 1

Western Carolina 9 Illinois 2

Connecticut 8 Michigan 7

Indiana 3 UT Martin 2

Maryland 9 Rhode Island 3

Purdue 6 Campbell 4

Northwestern 5 South Carolina 2

Georgia Tech 12 Ohio State 4

Merrimack 9 Michigan State 6 — 11 inn

Rutgers 14 North Florida 3

Big East Conference 

Creighton 7 San Jose State 0

Seton Hall 5 Liberty 4

Ole Miss 13 Xavier 0

Davidson 5 Georgetown 0

St. John’s 10 California 6

Missouri Valley Conference 

Louisville 3 Valparaiso 0

Indiana State 1 Dartmouth 0

Lipscomb 10 Bradley 7

Arizona 6 Southern Illinois 5

Oklahoma 2 Illinois State 1

Middle Tennessee 6 Evansville 0

Belmont 1 Missouri State 0

Oklahoma 4 Illinois State 1

Southeastern Conference 

Kansas State 5 Missouri 1

Mississippi State 6 Oregon State 2

Georgia 9 Santa Clara 0

UCF 3 Auburn 1 

Northwestern 5 South Carolina 2 — 10 inn

Arkansas 9 Gonzaga 3

Kentucky 7 Appalachian State 3

Alabama 8 UNLV 0

Ole Miss 13 Xavier 0

Vanderbilt 9 Illinois-Chicago 0

Florida 2 Miami 1 — 11 inn

Texas A&M 12 Army 3

Alabama 5 UNLV 4

Eastern Kentucky 2 LSU 0

Tennessee 6 Texas Tech 2

Summit League 

Omaha 2 Chicago State 0

Miami Ohio 6 Fort wayne 2

North Dakota State 7 UC Davis 4

Oral Roberts 7 Baylor 3

South Dakota State 2 Pacific 1 — 10 inn

MIAA 

UC Colorado Springs 11 Northwest Missouri State 8

Northeastern State 5 William Jewel 4

Central Missouri 11 Concordia St. Paul 1

Rogers State 4 McKendree 2

Pitt State 15 Upper Iowa 4

Regis 10 Washburn 2

Minot State 8 Missouri Western 5

Northeastern State 11 William Jewell 1

Central Oklahoma 3 MSU Denver 1

Augusta 14 Emporia State 6

Fort Hays State 1 CSU-Pueblo 0

Pitt State 12 Truman State 1

Central Missouri 16 Concordia St. Paul 0

Minot State 10 Missouri Western 0