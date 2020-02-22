(KMAland) -- Creighton, Omaha and K-State were winners while Nebraska, Iowa, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas all lost on Friday in regional college baseball.
Northwest Missouri State (6-6) lost to UC Colorado Springs (3-6): Northwest had a six-run sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough in an 11-8 loss. Ryan Koski drove in four on a grand slam while Caden Diel also went deep, singled once, drove in two, walked twice and scored twice.
Nebraska (1-3) lost to San Diego (4-1): Nebraska blew a 7-0 lead thanks to four errors in an 11-10 loss. Cam Chick had four hits and drove in a run, and Aaron Palensky had two doubles, a single, three RBI and two runs scored to lead the Husker offense.
Creighton (3-1) def. San Jose State (0-5): Dylan Tebrake threw seven two-hit innings and struck out seven in a 7-0 win. Andrew Meggs singled, tripled and drove in two to lead the Creighton offense.
Omaha (3-2) def. Chicago State (0-5): Breyden Eckhout and Parker Smejkal had two hits each for Omaha in a 2-0 win. Joey Machado three six shutout innings to get the win before Tanner Howe and Jacob Mohler combined to throw three clean innings.
Iowa (2-2) lost to San Diego State (4-1): Brendan Sher had three of Iowa’s six hits, but the Hawkeyes lost 4-1. Jack Dreyer had five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings but took the loss.
Kansas State (3-2) def. Missouri (2-2): Daniel Carinci had three hits, and Chris Ceballos hit a two-run bomb in a 5-1 K-State win. Connor McCullough struck out eight and gave up one run on four hits to out-duel Ian Bedell (6 IP, 5 K, 6 H, 3 R).
Kansas (2-2) lost to Charleston Southern (1-4): Ryan Cyr threw a complete game, struck out six and allowed two unearned runs for Kansas in a 2-1 loss.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Alex Bantam, Woodbine/Ellsworth: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 2 K
-Dean Bedell, Treynor/Iowa Lakes: 0/3, R, BB
-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 0/2, R, 2 BB, SB
-Kaleb Harrison, Tri-Center/DMACC: 1/3
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 5 Missouri 1
Charleston Southern 2 Kansas 1
West Virginia 7 Kennesaw State 1
Oklahoma 2 Illinois State 1
Oklahoma State 17 UT Rio Grande Valley 2
Oklahoma 4 Illinois State 1
Oral Roberts 7 Baylor 3
Texas 7 Boise State 0
Tennessee 6 Texas Tech 2
Big Ten Conference
San Diego 12 Nebraska 11
San Diego State 4 Iowa 1
Western Carolina 9 Illinois 2
Connecticut 8 Michigan 7
Indiana 3 UT Martin 2
Maryland 9 Rhode Island 3
Purdue 6 Campbell 4
Northwestern 5 South Carolina 2
Georgia Tech 12 Ohio State 4
Merrimack 9 Michigan State 6 — 11 inn
Rutgers 14 North Florida 3
Big East Conference
Creighton 7 San Jose State 0
Seton Hall 5 Liberty 4
Ole Miss 13 Xavier 0
Davidson 5 Georgetown 0
St. John’s 10 California 6
Missouri Valley Conference
Louisville 3 Valparaiso 0
Indiana State 1 Dartmouth 0
Lipscomb 10 Bradley 7
Arizona 6 Southern Illinois 5
Oklahoma 2 Illinois State 1
Middle Tennessee 6 Evansville 0
Belmont 1 Missouri State 0
Oklahoma 4 Illinois State 1
Southeastern Conference
Kansas State 5 Missouri 1
Mississippi State 6 Oregon State 2
Georgia 9 Santa Clara 0
UCF 3 Auburn 1
Northwestern 5 South Carolina 2 — 10 inn
Arkansas 9 Gonzaga 3
Kentucky 7 Appalachian State 3
Alabama 8 UNLV 0
Ole Miss 13 Xavier 0
Vanderbilt 9 Illinois-Chicago 0
Florida 2 Miami 1 — 11 inn
Texas A&M 12 Army 3
Alabama 5 UNLV 4
Eastern Kentucky 2 LSU 0
Tennessee 6 Texas Tech 2
Summit League
Omaha 2 Chicago State 0
Miami Ohio 6 Fort wayne 2
North Dakota State 7 UC Davis 4
Oral Roberts 7 Baylor 3
South Dakota State 2 Pacific 1 — 10 inn
MIAA
UC Colorado Springs 11 Northwest Missouri State 8
Northeastern State 5 William Jewel 4
Central Missouri 11 Concordia St. Paul 1
Rogers State 4 McKendree 2
Pitt State 15 Upper Iowa 4
Regis 10 Washburn 2
Minot State 8 Missouri Western 5
Northeastern State 11 William Jewell 1
Central Oklahoma 3 MSU Denver 1
Augusta 14 Emporia State 6
Fort Hays State 1 CSU-Pueblo 0
Pitt State 12 Truman State 1
Central Missouri 16 Concordia St. Paul 0
Minot State 10 Missouri Western 0