(KMAland) -- Treynor alum Brett Daley had a monster game for IWCC while Northwest, Creighton, Iowa, Omaha, Kansas, K-State and Missouri all nabbed victories on Saturday in college baseball action.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (6-10, 1-1) def. Northeastern State (6-8, 1-1) — Northwest scored eight runs in the seventh inning of a 14-4 win. Connor Quick had four hits, drove in one and scored three times while Jordan Peck and Ryan Koski drove in three runs each.
Creighton (4-4) def. UNLV (2-8) — Creighton scored three runs in the ninth to force extra innings and won 5-4 in 11. Ryan Mantle led the offense with three hits, and Garrett Gilbert drove in a pair of runs to lead the offense.
Iowa (4-4) def. North Carolina (7-4) — Iowa rallied for four ninth-inning runs before Austin Martin hit a walk-off home run in the 10th to win 5-4. Brayden Frazier had a pair of RBI for the Hawkeyes offense. Grant Judkins threw six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and struck out five.
Nebraska (1-7) lost to Arizona State (8-3) — Nebraska was routed for a second straight day, 14-1. Aaron Palensky homered and Luke Roskam had two hits for the Huskers in the defeat.
Omaha (6-4) def. Northern Illinois (6-5) & Chicago State (2-8) — Chris Esposito tripled twice, singled once and drove in two runs to lead Omaha in a 9-5 win over Northern Illinois. Masen Prososki added two hits, and Harrison Denk drove in three. The Mavericks also won 4-1 over Chicago State behind five innings of two-hit ball from Easton Smith. Keil Krumwiede homered, doubled and drove in three to lead the offense in game two.
Kansas (5-5) split with Ball State (3-6) — Kansas and Ball State split a doubleheader with the Jayhawks winning 9-3 in the opener and falling 7-4 in the finale. Benjamin Seems had two hits, two walks and two RBI in the opener while Everhett Hazelwood threw six innings and struck out five to get the win. Kaimana SouzaPaaluhi added three hits and an RBI in the finale.
Kansas State (6-5) def. Fairleigh Dickinson (1-6) — Kansas State rolled to a 20-1 win on Saturday behind three-RBI efforts from Daniel Carinci and Kamron Willman. Jordan Wicks threw five shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out five.
Missouri (5-5) def. Oklahoma (8-3) — Peter Zimmerman had three hits, walked twice, scored twice and drove in the winning run in an 8-7 10-inning walk-off win for Missouri. Alex Peterson had a three-run home run in the win.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Jaxson Balm, Auburn/Peru State: 0/1, R
-Dean Bedell, Treynor/Iowa Lakes: 0/5, BB
-Carter Bornemeier, Elmwood-Murdock/DMACC: 0/6, 3 R, 2 BB
-Devyn Cary, Syracuse/Midland: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, BB, K
-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 4/4, 4 XBH, HR (in Game 1 vs. Cowley County)
-Kaleb Harrison, Tri-Center/DMACC: 0/4, RBI, R, BB
-Samuel Neiman, Auburn/Peru State: 0/1
-Brett Sears, Harlan/Western Illinois: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K
-Dillon Sears, Harlan/Western Illinois: 1/2, 2 R, SB, HBP