(KMAland) -- Former Tri-Center standout Kaleb Harrison had four hits while Iowa, Nebraska, K-State and Missouri all picked up wins in regional college baseball.
Iowa (10-5): Iowa used seven pitchers and got two hits and an RBI from Brendan Sher in a 3-1 win over Kansas.
Nebraska (7-8): Nebraska scored four runs in the first on their way to an 8-1 win over Northern Colorado. Aaron Palensky doubled, homered and drove in five runs, and Spencer Schwellenbach added a home run of his own.
Creighton (5-10): A late-inning rally for Creighton came up short in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota. David Vilches had two hits and Alan Roden homered to lead the Jays on offense.
Kansas (7-10): Kansas had just six hits, including two by Anthony Tulimero in a 3-1 loss to Iowa.
Kansas State (10-7): Dylan Phillips homered twice, doubled once and finished with five RBI and three runs scored in a 10-0 win over K-State over South Dakota State.
Missouri (10-5): Missouri’s Clayton Peterson singled in a run to help the Tigers walk-off a 3-2 winner in 12 innings over Northern Illinois. Luke Mann added a home run for the Mizzou offense.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 0/2
-Kaleb Harrison, Tri-Center/DMACC: 4/6, 2B, RBI, R