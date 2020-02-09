Dean Bedell
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State stayed hot, and former Treynor catcher Dean Bedell drove in a pair of runs for Iowa Lakes in regional college baseball action from Saturday.

Northwest Missouri State (4-2): Northwest Missouri State edged past Ouachita Baptist (1-4), 9-7. Matt Gastner homered among two hits and Jordan Peck added a home run among three hits and scored three times. Jacob Pinkerton, Calvin Rudolph and Donovan Warren all drove in two runs each.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Dean Bedell, Treynor/Iowa Lakes: 2/8, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB (vs. Allen County)

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Northwest Missouri State 9 Ouachita Baptist 7

Pittsburg State 10 Winona State 9

Washburn 13 Truman State 3

Central Missouri 7 Arkansas Tech 3

Fort Hays State 11 Colorado School of Mines 9

Northeastern State 10 Southeastern Oklahoma 6

Southern Arkansas 1 Missouri Western 0

Missouri Southern 13 University of Mary 0

Oklahoma Baptist 7 Central Oklahoma 2

Southeastern Oklahoma 4 Northeastern State 1

Colorado School of Mines 9 Fort Hays State 6

Central Missouri 2 Arkansas Tech 1

Winona State 10 Pittsburg State 3

Southern Arkansas 7 Missouri Western 2

Missouri Southern 2 University of Mary 1

Henderson State 11 Newman 2

Colorado State-Pueblo 3 Emporia State 2

Colorado State-Pueblo 6 Emporia State 5

GPAC 

Adams State 8 Midland 7 — 10 inn

Concordia 4 McMherson College 2

Arizona Christian 13 Midland 8

Hastings 4 Ottawa 3

Ottawa 3 Hastings 2

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Ave Maria 10 Culver-Stockton 0

Clarke 7 Blue Mountain College 2

Blue Mountain College 2 Clarke 1

Evangel 9 William Woods 0

William Woods 5 Evangel 2

Southeastern 14 Grand View 4

Sterling College 14 Missouri Valley 5

Missouri Valley 15 Sterling 8

Benedictine 5 Southwestern College 3

Benedictine 7 Southwestern College 1

Southeastern U. 13 Grand View 2

Ecclesia College 10 Graceland 9

MidAmerica Nazarene 5 Wayland Baptist 4

Wayland Baptist 14 MidAmerica Nazarene 8

College of the Ozarks 4 William Penn 2

San Diego Christian 6 Baker 5

Ecclesia College 9 Graceland 3

Central Methodist 12 Bellevue 2

Baker 4 College of Idaho 0

Ecclesia College 6 Graceland 3

Central Methodist 4 Oklahoma City 1

ICCAC 

Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 5 Northeast 4

Allen County 8 Iowa Lakes 4 — 7 inn

Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 3 Northeast 2

Iowa Lakes 14 Allen County 5