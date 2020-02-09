(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State stayed hot, and former Treynor catcher Dean Bedell drove in a pair of runs for Iowa Lakes in regional college baseball action from Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-2): Northwest Missouri State edged past Ouachita Baptist (1-4), 9-7. Matt Gastner homered among two hits and Jordan Peck added a home run among three hits and scored three times. Jacob Pinkerton, Calvin Rudolph and Donovan Warren all drove in two runs each.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Dean Bedell, Treynor/Iowa Lakes: 2/8, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB (vs. Allen County)
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Northwest Missouri State 9 Ouachita Baptist 7
Pittsburg State 10 Winona State 9
Washburn 13 Truman State 3
Central Missouri 7 Arkansas Tech 3
Fort Hays State 11 Colorado School of Mines 9
Northeastern State 10 Southeastern Oklahoma 6
Southern Arkansas 1 Missouri Western 0
Missouri Southern 13 University of Mary 0
Oklahoma Baptist 7 Central Oklahoma 2
Southeastern Oklahoma 4 Northeastern State 1
Colorado School of Mines 9 Fort Hays State 6
Central Missouri 2 Arkansas Tech 1
Winona State 10 Pittsburg State 3
Southern Arkansas 7 Missouri Western 2
Missouri Southern 2 University of Mary 1
Henderson State 11 Newman 2
Colorado State-Pueblo 3 Emporia State 2
Colorado State-Pueblo 6 Emporia State 5
GPAC
Adams State 8 Midland 7 — 10 inn
Concordia 4 McMherson College 2
Arizona Christian 13 Midland 8
Hastings 4 Ottawa 3
Ottawa 3 Hastings 2
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Ave Maria 10 Culver-Stockton 0
Clarke 7 Blue Mountain College 2
Blue Mountain College 2 Clarke 1
Evangel 9 William Woods 0
William Woods 5 Evangel 2
Southeastern 14 Grand View 4
Sterling College 14 Missouri Valley 5
Missouri Valley 15 Sterling 8
Benedictine 5 Southwestern College 3
Benedictine 7 Southwestern College 1
Southeastern U. 13 Grand View 2
Ecclesia College 10 Graceland 9
MidAmerica Nazarene 5 Wayland Baptist 4
Wayland Baptist 14 MidAmerica Nazarene 8
College of the Ozarks 4 William Penn 2
San Diego Christian 6 Baker 5
Ecclesia College 9 Graceland 3
Central Methodist 12 Bellevue 2
Baker 4 College of Idaho 0
Central Methodist 4 Oklahoma City 1
ICCAC
Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 5 Northeast 4
Allen County 8 Iowa Lakes 4 — 7 inn
Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 3 Northeast 2
Iowa Lakes 14 Allen County 5