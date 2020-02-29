(KMAland) -- A good day for former Tri-Center standout Kaleb Harrison, but a tough day for regional teams as Northwest, Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, Iowa, Mizzou and Kansas all lost.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (5-10, 0-1) lost to Northeastern State (6-7, 1-0) — A late-inning rally for Northwest came up short in an 8-6 loss. Connor Quick and Matt Gastner each hit home runs and combined to drive in four runs in the loss.
Nebraska (1-6) lost to Arizona State (7-3) — No. 8 Arizona State put together an eight-run inning in the fourth to win 13-5. Aaron Palensky, Gunner Hellstrom and Joe Acker all had two hits for the Huskers.
Creighton (3-4) lost to UNLV (2-7) — Will Hanafan and Parker Upton had two hits each for the Jays in a 6-4 defeat.
Omaha (4-4) lost to Northern Illinois (6-4) — Keil Krumwiede was 3-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs scored in an 8-5 loss to Northern Illinois.
Iowa (3-4) lost to NC State (9-0) — A four-run eighth inning for NC State proved to be the difference in a 10-6 win. Zeb Adreon had three hits and scored twice, and Dylan Nedved and Sam Link each drove in two runs for the Hawkeyes.
Missouri (4-5) lost to Baylor (6-3) — Baylor scored two late runs in a 4-2 win over the Tigers. Mark Vierling led the Mizzou offense with two hits while Ian Bedell struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings in a tough-luck loss.
Kansas (4-4) lost to Michigan State (6-3) — Kansas staged a late rally, scoring two in the eighth and four in the ninth before losing 8-7 to Michigan State in a walk-off. Kaimana SouzaPaaluhi had three hits to lead the Jayhawks offense.
Kansas State (5-5) swept Fairleigh Dickinson (1-5) — Cameron Thompson and Terrence Spurlin each hit home runs for K-State in an 8-1 game one win. Connor McCullough struck out nine and allowed just three hits and an unearned run in a 12-1 game two victory.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Carter Bornemeier, Elmwood-Murdock/DMACC: 2/5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
-Kaleb Harrison, Tri-Center/DMACC: 2/3, 2B, RBI, 2 R
-Dillon Sears, Harlan/Western Illinois: 0/2