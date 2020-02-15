NCAA Baseball
Photo: Andrew Woolley

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Creighton, Omaha and Missouri all picked up wins on Friday in regional college baseball action.

Northwest Missouri State (5-3) lost to Maryville (2-1): Northwest had just four hits in a 7-1loss to Maryville. 

Nebraska (1-0) def. Baylor (0-1): Nebraska used an 11-run first inning to open the Will Bolt era with a 19-9 win. Luke Roskam and Joe Acker had three hits each while Jaxon Hallmark, Cam Chick, Spencer Schwellenbach and Ty Roseberry also had multi-hit games.

Iowa (1-0) def. Kent State (0-1): Jack Dreyer threw five shutout innings and struck out eight in a 3-1 win. Austin Martin had a pair of hits and Brendan Sher scored twice in the victory.

Creighton (1-1) split with Seattle (1-1): Creighton won 7-0 and lost 7-2 in a doubleheader split with Seattle. Jared Wegner homered among two hits and drove in two, and Jack Grace added a pair of RBI in the win. Dylan Tebrake struck out six in five one-hit innings. Ryan Mantle, Parker Upton, Wegner, Evan Spry and Cam Frederick had two hits each in the loss.

Omaha (1-0) def. Northwestern (0-1): Omaha snagged a 5-4 win, scoring four in the sixth inning. Harrison Denk had three hits, Breyden Eckhout and Keil Krumwiede added two hits each and Ja Lombardi doubled and drove in three.

Kansas (0-1) lost to Belmont (1-0): Kansas managed just three hits in a 6-0 loss to Belmont. Casey Burnham, James Cosentino and Anthony Tulimero all had base knocks.

Kansas State (0-1) lost to UT Rio Grande Valley (1-0): Kansas State struck out 14 times and had just one hit in a 5-0 loss to UTRGV.

Missouri (1-0) def. Jacksonville State (0-1): Chad McDaniel and Seth Halvorsen both went deep, and Ian Bedell struck out 11 in six innings to pick up a 10-4 win over Jacksonville State.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Dillon Sears, Harlan/Western Illinois: 0/3 (vs. Tennessee)

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 19 Baylor 9

Iowa 3 Kent State 1

Saint Joseph’s 7 Ohio State 3

Penn State 9 Bucknell 6

Michigan State 15 Morehead State 3

Omaha 5 Northwestern 4

Purdue 9 Hofstra 6

Illinois 3 Milwaukee 2

Maryland 11 Charleston Southern 2

Miami 2 Rutgers 1

Michigan 4 Vanderbilt 3

LSU 8 Indiana 1

Minnesota 12 Oregon 10

Big 12 Conference 

Belmont 6 Kansas 0

UT Rio Grande Valley 5 Kansas State 0

Texas Tech 5 Houston Baptist 1

West Virginia 3 Jacksonville 0

Virginia 6 Oklahoma 0

TCU 5 Kentucky 1

Nebraska 19 Baylor 9

Texas 7 Rice 4

Grand Canyon 10 Oklahoma State 3

Big East Conference 

Creighton 7 Seattle 0 — 7 inn

Seattle 7 Creighton 2

Butler 4 North Carolina A&T 2

Georgetown 16 Navy 6

Wake Forest 4 Seton Hall 3

Memphis 6 Xavier 1

Kennesaw State 10 St. John’s 1

Arizona State 4 Villanova 1

Missouri Valley Conference 

Pittsburgh 11 Indiana State 1

Missouri State 1 Central Arkansas 0

Little Rock 6 Illinois State 0

Southern Illinois 2 Jackson States 0

Dallas Baptist 4 South Dakota State 1

Incarnate Word 5 Bradley 0

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 10 Jacksonville State 4

Tennessee 3 Western Illinois 0

Mississippi State 9 Wright State 6

Arkansas 5 Eastern Illinois 1

South Carolina 10 Holy Cross 0

Alabama 10 Northeastern 0

Louisville 7 Ole Miss 2

Georgia 7 Richmond 6

Auburn 5 Illinois-Chicago 3

Florida 9 Marshall 2

Michigan 4 Vanderbilt 3

TCU 5 Kentucky 1

Texas A&M 17 Miami Ohio 1

LSU 8 Indiana 1

Summit League 

Omaha 5 Northwestern 4

Tennessee 3 Western Illinois 0

Fort Wayne 10 Longwood 8

Oral Roberts 2 Merrimack 1

Dallas Baptist 4 South Dakota State 1

North Dakota State 3 Hawaii 1

MIAA 

Maryville 7 Northwest Missouri State 1

Missouri Southern 5 McKendree 2

Missouri-St. Louis 6 Missouri Western 2

Pittsburg State 7 Minnesota Crookston 6

Fort Hays State 10 New Mexico Highlands 0

St. Cloud State 6 Washburn 2

GPAC 

Central Baptist College 16 Northwestern 9

Central Baptist College 14 Northwestern 6

Heart of America 

College of the Ozarks 6 Mount Mercy 0

Texas A&M-Texarkana 11 Mount Mercy 0

Graceland 7 Presentation 6 

Presentation 7 Graceland 5

ICCAC 

Southeastern 17 Jones 6

Southeastern 13 Jones 3