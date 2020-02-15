(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Creighton, Omaha and Missouri all picked up wins on Friday in regional college baseball action.
Northwest Missouri State (5-3) lost to Maryville (2-1): Northwest had just four hits in a 7-1loss to Maryville.
Nebraska (1-0) def. Baylor (0-1): Nebraska used an 11-run first inning to open the Will Bolt era with a 19-9 win. Luke Roskam and Joe Acker had three hits each while Jaxon Hallmark, Cam Chick, Spencer Schwellenbach and Ty Roseberry also had multi-hit games.
Iowa (1-0) def. Kent State (0-1): Jack Dreyer threw five shutout innings and struck out eight in a 3-1 win. Austin Martin had a pair of hits and Brendan Sher scored twice in the victory.
Creighton (1-1) split with Seattle (1-1): Creighton won 7-0 and lost 7-2 in a doubleheader split with Seattle. Jared Wegner homered among two hits and drove in two, and Jack Grace added a pair of RBI in the win. Dylan Tebrake struck out six in five one-hit innings. Ryan Mantle, Parker Upton, Wegner, Evan Spry and Cam Frederick had two hits each in the loss.
Omaha (1-0) def. Northwestern (0-1): Omaha snagged a 5-4 win, scoring four in the sixth inning. Harrison Denk had three hits, Breyden Eckhout and Keil Krumwiede added two hits each and Ja Lombardi doubled and drove in three.
Kansas (0-1) lost to Belmont (1-0): Kansas managed just three hits in a 6-0 loss to Belmont. Casey Burnham, James Cosentino and Anthony Tulimero all had base knocks.
Kansas State (0-1) lost to UT Rio Grande Valley (1-0): Kansas State struck out 14 times and had just one hit in a 5-0 loss to UTRGV.
Missouri (1-0) def. Jacksonville State (0-1): Chad McDaniel and Seth Halvorsen both went deep, and Ian Bedell struck out 11 in six innings to pick up a 10-4 win over Jacksonville State.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Dillon Sears, Harlan/Western Illinois: 0/3 (vs. Tennessee)
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 19 Baylor 9
Iowa 3 Kent State 1
Saint Joseph’s 7 Ohio State 3
Penn State 9 Bucknell 6
Michigan State 15 Morehead State 3
Omaha 5 Northwestern 4
Purdue 9 Hofstra 6
Illinois 3 Milwaukee 2
Maryland 11 Charleston Southern 2
Miami 2 Rutgers 1
Michigan 4 Vanderbilt 3
LSU 8 Indiana 1
Minnesota 12 Oregon 10
Big 12 Conference
Belmont 6 Kansas 0
UT Rio Grande Valley 5 Kansas State 0
Texas Tech 5 Houston Baptist 1
West Virginia 3 Jacksonville 0
Virginia 6 Oklahoma 0
TCU 5 Kentucky 1
Nebraska 19 Baylor 9
Texas 7 Rice 4
Grand Canyon 10 Oklahoma State 3
Big East Conference
Creighton 7 Seattle 0 — 7 inn
Seattle 7 Creighton 2
Butler 4 North Carolina A&T 2
Georgetown 16 Navy 6
Wake Forest 4 Seton Hall 3
Memphis 6 Xavier 1
Kennesaw State 10 St. John’s 1
Arizona State 4 Villanova 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Pittsburgh 11 Indiana State 1
Missouri State 1 Central Arkansas 0
Little Rock 6 Illinois State 0
Southern Illinois 2 Jackson States 0
Dallas Baptist 4 South Dakota State 1
Incarnate Word 5 Bradley 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 10 Jacksonville State 4
Tennessee 3 Western Illinois 0
Mississippi State 9 Wright State 6
Arkansas 5 Eastern Illinois 1
South Carolina 10 Holy Cross 0
Alabama 10 Northeastern 0
Louisville 7 Ole Miss 2
Georgia 7 Richmond 6
Auburn 5 Illinois-Chicago 3
Florida 9 Marshall 2
Michigan 4 Vanderbilt 3
TCU 5 Kentucky 1
Texas A&M 17 Miami Ohio 1
LSU 8 Indiana 1
Summit League
Omaha 5 Northwestern 4
Tennessee 3 Western Illinois 0
Fort Wayne 10 Longwood 8
Oral Roberts 2 Merrimack 1
Dallas Baptist 4 South Dakota State 1
North Dakota State 3 Hawaii 1
MIAA
Maryville 7 Northwest Missouri State 1
Missouri Southern 5 McKendree 2
Missouri-St. Louis 6 Missouri Western 2
Pittsburg State 7 Minnesota Crookston 6
Fort Hays State 10 New Mexico Highlands 0
St. Cloud State 6 Washburn 2
GPAC
Central Baptist College 16 Northwestern 9
Central Baptist College 14 Northwestern 6
Heart of America
College of the Ozarks 6 Mount Mercy 0
Texas A&M-Texarkana 11 Mount Mercy 0
Graceland 7 Presentation 6
Presentation 7 Graceland 5
ICCAC
Southeastern 17 Jones 6
Southeastern 13 Jones 3