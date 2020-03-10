(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri all picked up Tuesday afternoon wins in regional college baseball.
Nebraska (6-8) — Braxton Bragg threw three shutout innings in his first career start, and Shay Schanaman followed with six strikeouts in five one-hit innings in a 1-0 win over Northern Colorado.
Creighton (5-9) — Ryan Mantle singled, double and drove in two for Creighton, but it was in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota.
Iowa (9-5) — Hunter Lee (4 IP) and Adam Ketlsen (5 IP) combined on a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Kansas. Trenton Wallace had three hits and two RBI for Iowa.
Kansas State (9-7) — Kansas State couldn’t cash in on eight hits in a 4-0 loss to South Dakota State. Dylan Phillips and Daniel Carinci had two hits each for the Wildcats.
Missouri (10-5) — Peter Zimmermann homered and drove in three runs for Missouri in a 6-3 win over Northern Illinois.