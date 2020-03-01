(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha, Iowa and Missouri were victors, Missouri Valley alum Connor Lange had a three-RBI day for Briar Cliff and Northwest, Creighton and Kansas lost on Sunday in college baseball action.
Northwest Missouri State (6-11, 1-2) lost to Northeastern State (7-8, 2-1) — Northeastern State had a trio of three-run innings in a 9-4 win over the Bearcats. Caden Diel homered among two hits and drove in three runs for Northwest in the loss.
Nebraska (2-7) def. Arizona State (8-4) — Nebraska snapped their seven-game losing skid in a big way with an 18-10 victory. Leighton Banjoff had a double, two home runs and six RBI while Jaxon Hallmark, Cam Chick and Joe Acker also went deep in a 17-hit day.
Creighton (4-5) lost to UNLV (3-8) — UNLV had a four-run second and a four-run fifth in a 12-3 win. Ryan Mantle led the Creighton offense with two home runs, two RBI and two runs scored.
Omaha (7-4) def. Chicago State (2-9) — Richie Holetz threw eight shutout innings, struck out five and allowed three hits in an 8-0 win for Omaha. Brett Bonar had two doubles and drove in three runs to lead the offense.
Iowa (5-4) def. Duke (9-2) — Iowa scored three runs in the seventh inning to take a 7-5 win over No. 14 Duke. Izaya Fullard had three hits, including a home run, drove in two and scored three runs for Iowa. Peyton Williams also went deep and drove in two, and Zeb Adreon added a two-hit game.
Kansas (5-6) lost to Western Carolina (7-4) — A three-run fourth-inning was enough for Western Carolina to take a 5-3 win over Kansas. Anthony Tulimero homered, drove in two and scored twice for the Jayhawks.
Missouri (6-5) def. Texas (10-2) — Missouri scored five runs in the sixth to take a 9-8 win. Brandt Belk had four hits, including two doubles to lead the way for the Tigers.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Connor Lange, Missouri Valley/Briar Cliff: 1/6, 3 RBI
-Garret Reisz, St. Albert/Creighton: 2 TBF, 2 BB