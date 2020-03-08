(KMAland) -- Nebraska, K-State and Missouri were all winners while former Treynor standout Brett Daley had another big day for Iowa Western in regional college baseball action.
Northwest Missouri State (7-13, 2-4) — Northwest dropped an 8-6 game to Emporia State. Peter Carlson, Connor Quick, Matt Gartner and Tyler Peters all went deep for the Bearcats in the loss.
Nebraska (5-8) — The Huskers had 15 hits in a 12-5 win over Columbia. Spencer Schwellenbach and Luke Boynton had three hits each, and Cam Chick and Luke Roskam both went deep.
Creighton (5-8) — Creighton lost a tight 4-3 battle with Portland. Garrett Gilbert homered and Nick Gile finished with two hits to lead the Jays.
Iowa (8-5) — Army edged past Iowa, 6-4. Izaya Fullard stayed hot with two hits and two RBI, and Trenton Wallace, Dylan Nedved and Matthew Sosa all added multi-hit games of their own.
Kansas (7-8) — Kansas lost an 8-2 decision to Indiana State. Benjamin Sems led the Jayhawks with two hits on the day.
Kansas State (9-6) — Kansas State finished a strong series with a 6-1 win over Stanford. Jordan Wicks three seven innings, struck out four and allowed one run on five hits. Dylan Phillips homered and drove in two for the Wildcats.
Missouri (9-5) — Missouri’s Peter Zimmerman doubled, homered and drove in four runs to lead the Tigers in a 7-4 win. Cameron Swanger had three hits, and Austin James went deep and drove in two runs.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Dean Bedell, Treynor/Iowa Lakes: 1/3, 2B
-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 2/4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI
-Quentin Sefrit, Bedford/Simpson: 1/3