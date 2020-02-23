Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- A big win for Iowa over Arizona, Omaha edged Indiana State, KU split with Charleston Southern, Mizzou took down Utah and Northwest, Nebraska, Creighton and K-State all had losing days.

Northwest Missouri State (5-9) lost twice to UC Colorado Springs (5-6) — Northwest lost 18-6 and 13-3 in a sweep. Connor Quick had three hits, and Peter Carlson and Jordan Peck drove in two each in the opener. In the finale, Jacob Pinkerton, Carlson and Ryan Koski finished with a pair of hits each.

Iowa (3-2) def. Arizona (4-2) — Grant Judkins tossed six two-hit innings for Iowa in a 4-1 win. Peyton Williams homered among two hits and drove in two runs to lead the offense.

Nebraska (1-4) lost to San Diego State (5-1) — Nebraska blew another late lead in taking a 4-2 loss to San Diego State. Aaron Palensky and Luke Roskam each had a two-out RBI in the sixth inning to account for the offense. 

Creighton (3-2) lost to San Jose State (1-5) — San Jose State used a six-run first inning to take an 8-4 win over the Jays. Andrew Maggs, Garrett Gilbert and Will Hanafan all had two hits each for Creighton in the defeat. 

Omaha (4-2) def. Indiana State (2-4) — Spencer Koelewyn gave up just two runs on five hits in six innings to lift Omaha in a 3-2 win. Parker Smejkal had two hits to lead the Omaha offense. 

Kansas (3-3) split with Charleston Southern (2-5) — Benjamin Sems and Nolan Metcalf each hit home runs and drove in three runs each in a 13-4 win. The finale was a 1-0 loss for the Jayhawks, which got nine strikeouts and just three hits allowed in 5 2/3 shutout innings from Cole Larsen.

Kansas State (3-3) lost to Texas A&M-CC (1-4) — Texas A&M-CC scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-2 win. Cameron Thompson doubled among two hits to lead the Wildcats. 

Missouri (3-2) def. Utah (2-4) — Konnor Ash struck out nine and allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings to lift Missouri to a 3-2 win. Peter Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with a home run in the victory. 

FORMER KMALANDERS 

Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 0/3, RBI, 2 R, SB

Ryan Doran, Harlan/Iowa Central: 3/6, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 4 R

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 4 South Alabama 2

Merrimack 3 Michigan State 1

Wagner 1 Penn State 0

Georgia Tech 5 Ohio State 2

Rutgers 16 North Florida 4

Michigan 14 Connecticut 2

Purdue 6 Maine 2

Rhode Island 11 Maryland 8

South Carolina 12 Northwestern 3

Illinois 5 Coastal Carolina 2

Merrimack 7 Michigan State 5

Penn State 11 Wagner 0

TCU 12 Minnesota 0

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 13 Charleston Southern 4

Charleston 1 Kansas 0

Oklahoma 3 Illinois State 2

Oklahoma State 11 UT Rio Grande Valley 7

West Virginia 5 Saint Joseph’s 1

Baylor 7 Oral Roberts 4

Texas 2 Boise State 1

Illinois State 7 Oklahoma 5

TCU 12 Minnesota 0

Texas Tech 7 Stanford 2

Big East Conference  

Villanova 7 Maine 2

Davidson 5 Georgetown 4

Liberty 3 Seton Hall 2

Ole Miss 9 Xavier 0

St. John’s 3 California 1

Villanova 6 Campbell 2

Missouri Valley Conference 

North Carolina 9 Dallas Baptist 0

Louisville 6 Valparaiso 1

Bradley 11 Austin Peay 4

Lipscomb 4 Missouri State 0

Belmont 4 Evansville 3 — 11 inn

Dallas Baptist 6 North Carolina 3

Southern Illinois 3 USC 1

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 5 Santa Clara 4

Kentucky 21 Appalachian State 4

South Carolina 12 Northwestern 3

Ole Miss 9 Xavier 0

UCF 7 Auburn 3

Mississippi State 7 Oregon State 4

Arkansas 5 Gonzaga 0

Vanderbilt 9 UIC 3

Texas A&M 6 Army 5

Tennessee 8 Houston 4

LSU 6 Eastern Kentucky 3

Georgia 6 Santa Clara 1

Florida 7 Miami 4 — 10 inn

Summit League 

UC Davis 3 North Dakota State 2

Miami Ohio 7 Fort Wayne 3

Baylor 7 Oral Roberts 4

Pacific 13 South Dakota Statse 12

UC Davis 3 North Dakota State 2