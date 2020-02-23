(KMAland) -- A big win for Iowa over Arizona, Omaha edged Indiana State, KU split with Charleston Southern, Mizzou took down Utah and Northwest, Nebraska, Creighton and K-State all had losing days.
Northwest Missouri State (5-9) lost twice to UC Colorado Springs (5-6) — Northwest lost 18-6 and 13-3 in a sweep. Connor Quick had three hits, and Peter Carlson and Jordan Peck drove in two each in the opener. In the finale, Jacob Pinkerton, Carlson and Ryan Koski finished with a pair of hits each.
Iowa (3-2) def. Arizona (4-2) — Grant Judkins tossed six two-hit innings for Iowa in a 4-1 win. Peyton Williams homered among two hits and drove in two runs to lead the offense.
Nebraska (1-4) lost to San Diego State (5-1) — Nebraska blew another late lead in taking a 4-2 loss to San Diego State. Aaron Palensky and Luke Roskam each had a two-out RBI in the sixth inning to account for the offense.
Creighton (3-2) lost to San Jose State (1-5) — San Jose State used a six-run first inning to take an 8-4 win over the Jays. Andrew Maggs, Garrett Gilbert and Will Hanafan all had two hits each for Creighton in the defeat.
Omaha (4-2) def. Indiana State (2-4) — Spencer Koelewyn gave up just two runs on five hits in six innings to lift Omaha in a 3-2 win. Parker Smejkal had two hits to lead the Omaha offense.
Kansas (3-3) split with Charleston Southern (2-5) — Benjamin Sems and Nolan Metcalf each hit home runs and drove in three runs each in a 13-4 win. The finale was a 1-0 loss for the Jayhawks, which got nine strikeouts and just three hits allowed in 5 2/3 shutout innings from Cole Larsen.
Kansas State (3-3) lost to Texas A&M-CC (1-4) — Texas A&M-CC scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-2 win. Cameron Thompson doubled among two hits to lead the Wildcats.
Missouri (3-2) def. Utah (2-4) — Konnor Ash struck out nine and allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings to lift Missouri to a 3-2 win. Peter Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with a home run in the victory.
FORMER KMALANDERS
Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 0/3, RBI, 2 R, SB
Ryan Doran, Harlan/Iowa Central: 3/6, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 4 R
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
San Diego State 4 Nebraska 2
Iowa 4 Arizona 1
Indiana 4 South Alabama 2
Merrimack 3 Michigan State 1
Wagner 1 Penn State 0
Georgia Tech 5 Ohio State 2
Rutgers 16 North Florida 4
Michigan 14 Connecticut 2
Purdue 6 Maine 2
Rhode Island 11 Maryland 8
South Carolina 12 Northwestern 3
Illinois 5 Coastal Carolina 2
Merrimack 7 Michigan State 5
Penn State 11 Wagner 0
TCU 12 Minnesota 0
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 13 Charleston Southern 4
Charleston 1 Kansas 0
Texas A&M Corpus Christi 5 Kansas State 2
Oklahoma 3 Illinois State 2
Oklahoma State 11 UT Rio Grande Valley 7
West Virginia 5 Saint Joseph’s 1
Baylor 7 Oral Roberts 4
Texas 2 Boise State 1
Illinois State 7 Oklahoma 5
TCU 12 Minnesota 0
Texas Tech 7 Stanford 2
Big East Conference
San Jose State 8 Creighton 4
Villanova 7 Maine 2
Davidson 5 Georgetown 4
Liberty 3 Seton Hall 2
Ole Miss 9 Xavier 0
St. John’s 3 California 1
Villanova 6 Campbell 2
Missouri Valley Conference
North Carolina 9 Dallas Baptist 0
Omaha 3 Indiana State 2
Louisville 6 Valparaiso 1
Oklahoma 3 Illinois State 2
Bradley 11 Austin Peay 4
Lipscomb 4 Missouri State 0
Belmont 4 Evansville 3 — 11 inn
Dallas Baptist 6 North Carolina 3
Southern Illinois 3 USC 1
Illinois State 7 Oklahoma 5
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Utah 2
Georgia 5 Santa Clara 4
Kentucky 21 Appalachian State 4
South Carolina 12 Northwestern 3
Ole Miss 9 Xavier 0
UCF 7 Auburn 3
Mississippi State 7 Oregon State 4
Arkansas 5 Gonzaga 0
Vanderbilt 9 UIC 3
Texas A&M 6 Army 5
Tennessee 8 Houston 4
LSU 6 Eastern Kentucky 3
Georgia 6 Santa Clara 1
Florida 7 Miami 4 — 10 inn
Summit League
Omaha 3 Indiana State 2
UC Davis 3 North Dakota State 2
Miami Ohio 7 Fort Wayne 3
Baylor 7 Oral Roberts 4
Pacific 13 South Dakota Statse 12
UC Davis 3 North Dakota State 2