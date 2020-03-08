(KMAland) -- Iowa and Missouri had winning days while Nebraska, Creighton and K-State split two games each on Saturday in college baseball.
Northwest Missouri State (7-12, 4-1): Northwest Missouri State lost 4-3 in walk-off fashion to Emporia State. Jacob Pinkerton led the offense with two hits and an RBI.
Nebraska (4-8): Nebraska split with Columbia, winning 7-3 before a 3-2 loss. Cam Chick and Luke Boynton had three hits each in the win while Spencer Schwellenbach had a trio of hits in the defeat.
Creighton (5-7): Creighton scored a 6-1 win over Portland behind Nick Gile’s three-hit, two-RBI day. They followed with an 8-1 loss to Omaha, managing just five hits in the defeat.
Iowa (8-4): Iowa scored 10 in the ninth of a 22-2 win over Georgetown. Izaya Fullard had four hits, five RBI and four runs scored, and Dylan Nedved drove in four runs in a 15-hit day for Iowa.
Kansas (7-7): Nolan Metcalf had two hits, including a home run, in a 9-3 loss to Indiana State.
Kansas State (8-6): Kansas State split with Stanford, falling 7-5 and winning 11-1. Chris Ceballos had three hits and two RBI in the loss while Terrence Spurlin had two hits and five RBI in the win.
Missouri (8-5): Missouri scored six in the second to take a 6-5 win over Western Illinois. Chad McDaniel had three hits while Austin James homered and drove in three.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Dean Bedell, Treynor/Iowa Lakes: 1/5, 3B
-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 0/1, 2 BB, R, SB, SAC
-Connor Lange, Missouri Valley/Briar Cliff: 1/4, RBI
-Brett Sears, Harlan/Western Illinois: 1.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 1 K