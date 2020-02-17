(KMAland) -- Kansas State won, Northwest Missouri State lost, IWCC got a sweep and Reece Blay, Brett Daley and Rease Snyder all saw action on Monday in regional college baseball.
Northwest Missouri State (5-6) lost to McKendree (1-3): Northwest lost a tight 3-2 battle despite a strong performance from their bullpen. The Bearcats got 3.2 innings of hitless relief from Aaron Duncan (0.2 IP), Daniel Smith (2.0 IP) and Zach Shadlow (1.0 IP).
Kansas State (2-2) def. UT Rio Grande Valley (2-2): Dylan Phillips had three hits and three RBI for Kansas State in a 9-2 rout of UTRGV.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Reece Blay, Lewis Central/Morningside: 2/5, R, 2 SB (vs. McPherson)
-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 1/2, BB
-Rease Snyder, Kuemper/Morningside: 0/1 (vs. McPherson)
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 9 UT Rio Grande Valley 2
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 5 Arizona 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 5 Western Kentucky 3 — 10 inn
Summit League
Hawaii 8 North Dakota State 0
MIAA
McKendree 3 Northwest Missouri State 2
Maryville 6 Missouri Western 0
Oklahoma Baptist 7 Northeastern State 3
Missouri Southern 4 Maryville 2
GPAC
Mount Marty 5 Waldorf 3
Waldorf 7 Mount Marty 5
McPherson 16 Morningside 1
McPherson 6 Morningside 1
Heart of America
MidAmerica Nazarene 8 Olivet Nazarene 4
Central Methodist 4 Tabor 1
Baker 5 Olivet Nazarene 4 — 10 inn
Central Methodist 6 Missouri Baptist 1
Benedictine 11 University of St. Mary 10
Missouri Baptist 7 Baker 3
MidAmerica Nazarene 1 Tabor 0
ICCAC
Iowa Western 6 Seward County 1
Northeast 10 Neosho County 3
Johnson County 13 Ellsworth 3
Neosho County 12 Northeast 2
Iowa Western 14 Seward County 3
Johnson County 10 Ellsworth 3
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
GPAC
McPherson 11 Doane 5
McPherson 7 Doane 4
Heart of America
William Woods 7 Evangel 6
William Woods 9 Evangel 4