College Baseball

(KMAland) -- Kansas State won, Northwest Missouri State lost, IWCC got a sweep and Reece Blay, Brett Daley and Rease Snyder all saw action on Monday in regional college baseball.

Northwest Missouri State (5-6) lost to McKendree (1-3): Northwest lost a tight 3-2 battle despite a strong performance from their bullpen. The Bearcats got 3.2 innings of hitless relief from Aaron Duncan (0.2 IP), Daniel Smith (2.0 IP) and Zach Shadlow (1.0 IP).

Kansas State (2-2) def. UT Rio Grande Valley (2-2): Dylan Phillips had three hits and three RBI for Kansas State in a 9-2 rout of UTRGV.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Reece Blay, Lewis Central/Morningside: 2/5, R, 2 SB (vs. McPherson)

-Brett Daley, Treynor/IWCC: 1/2, BB

-Rease Snyder, Kuemper/Morningside: 0/1 (vs. McPherson)

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 9 UT Rio Grande Valley 2

Big Ten Conference 

Minnesota 5 Arizona 2

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 5 Western Kentucky 3 — 10 inn

Summit League 

Hawaii 8 North Dakota State 0

MIAA  

McKendree 3 Northwest Missouri State 2

Maryville 6 Missouri Western 0

Oklahoma Baptist 7 Northeastern State 3

Missouri Southern 4 Maryville 2

GPAC 

Mount Marty 5 Waldorf 3

Waldorf 7 Mount Marty 5

McPherson 16 Morningside 1

McPherson 6 Morningside 1

Heart of America 

MidAmerica Nazarene 8 Olivet Nazarene 4

Central Methodist 4 Tabor 1

Baker 5 Olivet Nazarene 4 — 10 inn

Central Methodist 6 Missouri Baptist 1

Benedictine 11 University of St. Mary 10

Missouri Baptist 7 Baker 3

MidAmerica Nazarene 1 Tabor 0

ICCAC 

Iowa Western 6 Seward County 1

Northeast 10 Neosho County 3

Johnson County 13 Ellsworth 3

Neosho County 12 Northeast 2

Iowa Western 14 Seward County 3

Johnson County 10 Ellsworth 3

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

GPAC 

McPherson 11 Doane 5

McPherson 7 Doane 4

Heart of America 

William Woods 7 Evangel 6

William Woods 9 Evangel 4