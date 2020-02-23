(KMAland) -- Kansas and Missouri were the lone regional winners in Division I baseball action on Sunday.
Nebraska (1-5) lost to Arizona (5-2) — Nebraska ended an 0-3 weekend with another tight loss, falling 3-2. The Huskers had just three hits, including a solo home run by Cam Chick. Cade Povich struck out in 5 2/3 innings in taking a tough-luck loss.
Creighton (3-3) lost to San Jose State (2-5) — San Jose State scored four runs in the final two innings for a 9-8 walk-off win. Parker Upton, David Vilches, Garrett Gilbert and Jack Grace all homered for the Jays. Vilches had three total hits and three RBI to lead the offense.
Omaha (4-3) lost to Dartmouth (2-2) — Omaha had just four hits and struggled to an 8-1 loss. Harrison Denk drove in the only run of the game.
Iowa (3-3) lost to San Diego (6-1) — San Diego scored in all but three innings to take a 10-5 win over Iowa. Izaya Fullard had three hits while Brandon Sher homered and scored twice.
Kansas State (3-4) lost to Utah (3-4) — Utah scored two runs in the ninth walk-off a 2-1 winner. Jordan Wicks threw seven no-hit innings, striking out 10 and walking four for the Wildcats. Zach Kokoska added two hits and an RBI.
Kansas (4-3) def. Charleston Southern (2-6) — Eli Davis threw six innings and allowed just one run on five hits for Kansas in a 9-1 win. Casey Burnham homered and scored two runs for the Jayhawks.
Missouri (4-2) def. Texas A&M-CC (1-5) — Missouri doubled up on Texas A&M-CC for an 8-4 win. Brandt Belk had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the offense. Spencer Miles threw four innings of shutout relief to nab the save.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Arizona 3 Nebraska 2
San Diego 10 Iowa 5
Purdue 7 Villanova 1
Connecticut 9 Michigan 2
Penn State 4 Wagner 2 — 11 inn
Illinois 2 West Virginia 1
Indiana 12 Siena 3
Michigan State 15 Merrimack 14 — 10 inn
Georgia Tech 12 Ohio State 2
Rutgers 7 North Florida 6
Maryland 3 Rhode Island 0
Northwestern 4 South Carolina 3 — 10 inn
Minnesota 7 TCU 6
Big 12 Conference
Utah 2 Kansas State 1
Kansas 9 Charleston Southern 1
Illinois 2 West Virginia 1
Oklahoma State 8 UT Rio Grande Valley 4
Texas 7 Boise State 5 — 10 inn
Oral Roberts 4 Baylor 2
Minnesota 7 TCU 6
Texas Tech 3 Houston 2 — 10 inn
Coastal Carolina 14 West Virginia 2
Big East Conference
San Jose State 9 Creighton 8
Purdue 7 Villanova 1
Davidson 10 Georgetown 2
Liberty 5 Seton Hall 3
Ole Miss 13 Xavier 3 — 8 inn
California 11 St. John’s 7
Missouri Valley Conference
Louisville 14 Valparaiso 10
Dallas Baptist 3 North Carolina 0
Seattle 9 Southern Illinois 2
Chicago State 3 Indiana State 0
Belmont 8 Bradley 7
Middle Tennessee 4 Missouri State 0
Austin Peay 18 Evansville 11
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 8 Texas A&M-CC 4
Tennessee 7 Stanford 2
LSU 10 Eastern Kentucky 2
Alabama 5 UNLV 1
Texas A&M 14 Army 12 — 8 inn
Kentucky 8 Appalachian State 7 — 15 inn
Ole Miss 13 Xavier 3 — 8 inn
Florida 5 Miami 3
Santa Clara 8 Georgia 4
Northwestern 4 South Carolina 3 — 10 inn
Oregon State 7 Mississippi State 2
Arkansas 9 Gonzaga 5
Vanderbilt 5 UIC 2
UCF 12 Auburn 2
Summit League
Dartmouth 8 Omaha 1
Miami Ohio 18 Fort Wayne 8
Oral Roberts 4 Baylor 2
Pacific 6 South Dakota State 5 — 11 inn