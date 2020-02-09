(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled to finish a perfect weekend in regional college baseball.
Northwest Missouri State (5-2) def. Oklahoma Baptist (4-2): Northwest finished a perfect weekend with a 9-2 win. Spencer Hanson struck out 11 and allowed two runs on three hits ins even innings to get the win. Calvin Rudolph, Connor Quick and Ryan Koski all drove in two runs each to lead the offense.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 9 Oklahoma Baptist 2
Central Oklahoma 7 Henderson State 6
Southeastern Oklahoma 4 Northeastern State 0
Southern Arkansas 12 Missouri Western 9
Colorado School of Mines 20 Fort Hayes State 11
Ouachita Baptist 3 Newman 2
Central Missouri 9 Arkansas Tech 0
Missouri Southern 11 University of Mary 2
Colorado School of Mines 6 Fort Hays State 5
Northwestern Oklahoma State 6 Washburn 3
Missouri Southern 9 University of Mary 5
Emporia State 7 Colorado State-Pueblo 3
GPAC
Concordia 7 McPherson College 2
Concordia 20 McPherson College 12
Ottawa 14 Hastings 8
Ottawa 5 Hastings 4 — 8 inn
Heart of America Athletic Conference
College of Idaho 11 Baker 4
Benedictine 6 Southwestern College 4
Benedictine 5 Southwestern 1
Avila 7 Peru State 3
Peru State 12 Avila 2
Clarke 8 Blue Mountain College 4
ICCAC
Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 5 Northeast 3
Iowa Lakes 3 Allen County 0
Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 7 Northeast 4
