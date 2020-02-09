Baseball

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled to finish a perfect weekend in regional college baseball.

Northwest Missouri State (5-2) def. Oklahoma Baptist (4-2): Northwest finished a perfect weekend with a 9-2 win. Spencer Hanson struck out 11 and allowed two runs on three hits ins even innings to get the win. Calvin Rudolph, Connor Quick and Ryan Koski all drove in two runs each to lead the offense. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 9 Oklahoma Baptist 2

Central Oklahoma 7 Henderson State 6

Southeastern Oklahoma 4 Northeastern State 0

Southern Arkansas 12 Missouri Western 9

Colorado School of Mines 20 Fort  Hayes State 11

Ouachita Baptist 3 Newman 2

Central Missouri 9 Arkansas Tech 0

Missouri Southern 11 University of Mary 2

Colorado School of Mines 6 Fort Hays State 5

Northwestern Oklahoma State 6 Washburn 3

Missouri Southern 9 University of Mary 5

Emporia State 7 Colorado State-Pueblo 3

GPAC 

Concordia 7 McPherson College 2

Concordia 20 McPherson College 12

Ottawa 14 Hastings 8

Ottawa 5 Hastings 4 — 8 inn

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

College of Idaho 11 Baker 4

Benedictine 6 Southwestern College 4

Benedictine 5 Southwestern 1

Avila 7 Peru State 3

Peru State 12 Avila 2

Clarke 8 Blue Mountain College 4

ICCAC 

Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 5 Northeast 3

Iowa Lakes 3 Allen County 0

Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 7 Northeast 4

Iowa Lakes Allen County