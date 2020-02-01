College Baseball

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State baseball lost their opening game of the season on Friday. Check out the regional rundown below.

Northwest Missouri State (0-1): A five-run fifth doomed Northwest in a season-opening 8-1 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (1-0). Jacob Pinkerton and Peter Carlson had two hits each for the Bearcats with Carlson accounting for the only run on a solo home run.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

MIAA 

Southeastern Oklahoma State 8 Northwest Missouri State 1

Southwestern Oklahoma 14 Pittsburg State 0

Wayne State 8 Newman 6

Missouri Southern 7 Northwestern Oklahoma State 5

Fort Hays State 4 MSU Denver 3

Emporia State 6 Pitt State 0

Flagler 4 Central Missouri 2

Missouri Western 5 Oklahoma Baptist 3

Central Oklahoma 10 Henderson State 4

Rogers State 5 Mary 0

Newman 7 Oklahoma Panhandle State 5

Washburn 12 California State University-San Bernardino 2