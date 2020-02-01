(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State baseball lost their opening game of the season on Friday. Check out the regional rundown below.
Northwest Missouri State (0-1): A five-run fifth doomed Northwest in a season-opening 8-1 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (1-0). Jacob Pinkerton and Peter Carlson had two hits each for the Bearcats with Carlson accounting for the only run on a solo home run.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
MIAA
Southeastern Oklahoma State 8 Northwest Missouri State 1
Southwestern Oklahoma 14 Pittsburg State 0
Wayne State 8 Newman 6
Missouri Southern 7 Northwestern Oklahoma State 5
Fort Hays State 4 MSU Denver 3
Emporia State 6 Pitt State 0
Flagler 4 Central Missouri 2
Missouri Western 5 Oklahoma Baptist 3
Central Oklahoma 10 Henderson State 4
Rogers State 5 Mary 0
Newman 7 Oklahoma Panhandle State 5
Washburn 12 California State University-San Bernardino 2