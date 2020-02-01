(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State split a doubleheader on Saturday in regional college baseball.
Northwest Missouri State (1-2): Northwest grabbed a split with Southeastern Oklahoma State, taking the first game 16-3 before a 2-1 loss in game two. The Bearcats were led by Matt Gastner, who hit three home runs and added seven RBI on five hits and four runs scored on the day.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 16 Southeastern Oklahoma State 3 (Game 1)
Southeastern Oklahoma State 2 Northwest Missouri State 1 (Game 2)
Southern Arkansas 3 Newman 1
Emporia State 7 Southwestern Oklahoma State 2
Fort Hays State 5 MSU Denver 4
Central Oklahoma 16 Northwestern Oklahoma State 3
Oklahoma Baptist 25 Missouri Western 5
Central Missouri 10 Millersville 0
Fort Hays State 4 MSU Denver 2
Oklahoma Baptist 7 Missouri Western 6
Rogers State 14 Southern Nazarene 3
Pittsburg State 6 Henderson State 2
Missouri Southern 6 Central Oklahoma 3
Colorado State 7 Rogers State 3
California State University-San Bernardino 6 Washburn 5
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Evangel 6 Texas A&M-Texarkana 4
Texas A&M-Texarkana 4 Evangel 3
McPherson 16 Missouri Valley 5
Friends 21 Peru State 12
Friends 7 Peru State 6
William Penn 16 Harris-Stowe State 8
William Penn 5 Harris-Stowe State 1
Columbia College 10 Graceland 9 — 8 inn
Our Lady of the Lake 6 Central Methodist 1
Our Lady of the Lake 5 Central Methodist 3
Clarke 11 Bacone College 0
Clarke 12 Bacone College 2
Central Baptist 7 Benedictine 4
Central Baptist Benedictine
McPherson 22 Missouri Valley 1
Columbia College 9 Graceland 3