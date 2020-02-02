(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State broke out for a big win over Southeastern Oklahoma State on Sunday in regional college baseball.
Northwest Missouri State (2-2): Northwest scored 15 runs in the final four innings of a 16-5 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State. Matt Gastner had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs while Jordan Peck had four hits and scored three times. Matt Schingel added three hits and scored twice.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 16 Southeastern Oklahoma State 5
Newman 12 Rogers State 3
Northwestern Oklahoma 13 Pittsburg State 10
Fort Hays State 5 MSU Denver 3
Southwestern Oklahoma State 13 Missouri Southern 0
Central Missouri 5 Colorado School of Mines 4
Emporia State 9 Henderson State 3
Washburn 4 California State University-San Bernardino 2
Heart of America
McPherson College 17 Missouri Valley 7
Clarke 11 Bacone College 7
Clarke 7 Bacone College 0
McPherson 8 Missouri Valley 5
ICCAC
Northeast 9 NOC-Enid 3
Northeast 10 NOC-Enid 5