Northwest Missouri State (5-4) lost to St. Cloud State: St. Cloud State scored two in the ninth inning to walk-off a 3-2 winner. Jacob Pinkerton doubled and had three hits to lead the Northwest offense. Max Spitzmiller struck out 11 in seven innings for the Bearcats.
Nebraska (1-1) lost to Baylor (1-1): Nebraska erased a 6-1 deficit and led 7-6 into the ninth before Baylor tied it to force extras and walked off an 8-7 winner in 10. Aaron Palensky hit a grand slam and Cam Chick and Ty Roseberry also went deep. Max Schreiber threw five scoreless innings in relief.
Omaha (2-0) def. Northwestern (0-2): Masen Prososki tripled among two hits and drove in four runs to send Omaha to a 9-2 win. Harrison Denk, Breyden Eckhout, Parker Smejkal and Chris Esposito all added two hits each. Easton Smith threw four innings and allowed one run on four hits to get the win.
Iowa (2-0) def. Saint Joseph’s (1-2): Ben Norman had four hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Peyton Williams added two hits and two RBI for Iowa in a 7-2 win. Grant Judkins struck out six in five innings to get the win.
Kansas State (0-2) lost to UT Rio Grande Valley (2-0): UTRGV scored four in the seventh in a 5-3 win over K-State. Caleb Littlejim went deep and drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Kansas (1-1) def. Belmont (1-1): Daniel Hegarty, Gabriel Sotomayor and Blake Goldsberry combined to allow just one hit in 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief for KU in a 5-1 win.Casey Burnham and James Cosentino had two hits apiece to lead the offense.
Missouri (2-0) def. Jacksonville State (0-2): Missouri scored two in the eighth and two in the 12th to win 6-4. Brandt Belk had two hits and two RBI, and Mark Vierling, Chad McDaniel, Peter Zimmerman and Josh Holt Jr. all had two hits apiece.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Carter Bornemeier, Elmwood-Murdock/DMACC: 0/1, BB (vs. Northern Oklahoma)
-Brett Daley, Treynor, IWCC: 0/1 (vs. Garden City)
-Kaleb Harrison, Tri-Center/DMACC: 0/2, RBI, BB (vs. Northern Oklahoma)
-Jake Hubbard, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 0/0, BB (vs. Harris-Stowe State)
-Connor Lange, Missouri Valley/Briar Cliff: 0/3 (vs. Harris-Stowe State)
-Dillon Sears, Harlan/Western Illinois: 0/3 (vs. Tennessee)
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 7 Saint Joseph’s 2
Seton Hall 10 Illinois 2
Maryland 8 Iona 2
Michigan State 5 Morehead State 2
NJIT 4 Penn State 2
Hofstra 13 Purdue 6
LSU 7 Indiana 4
Michigan 8 Cal Poly 5
Michigan State 5 Morehead State 3
Penn State 6 NJIT 4
Pepperdine 8 Minnesota 6
Purdue 10 Hofstra 4
Indiana 7 LSU 2
Ohio State 4 Pittsburgh 1
Michigan 5 Arizona State 0
Big 12 Conference
UT Rio Grande Valley 5 Kansas State 3
Kansas 5 Belmont 1
Texas Tech 24 Houston Baptist 3
Jacksonville 4 West Virginia 3
Oklahoma 7 Virginia 2
TCU 7 Kentucky 1
Oklahoma State 6 Grand Canyon 4
Texas Tech 22 Northern Colorado 4
Oklahoma 5 Virginia 1
Texas 4 Rice 0
Big East Conference
Butler 15 George Mason 12
Navy 6 Georgetown 2
Georgia State 7 St. John’s 5
Xavier 3 Memphis 1
Butler 2 North Carolina A&T 1
Villanova 2 Arizona State 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Kent State 4 Indiana State 3
Tennessee Tech 5 Evansville 3
Missouri State 6 Central Arkansas 2
Jackson State 5 Southern Illinois 4
Dallas Baptist 8 South Dakota State 7
Little Rock 7 Illinois State 6
Tennessee Tech 7 Evansville 6
Southern Illinois 19 Jackson State 8
Incarnate Word 11 Bradley 4
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 6 Jacksonville State 4
Alabama 8 Northeastern 0
Georgia 9 Richmond 3
South Carolina 9 Holy Cross 4
Tennessee 19 Western Illinois 0
Auburn 18 UIC 1
Ole Miss 8 Louisville 6
Arkansas 10 Eastern Illinois 1
Mississippi State 6 Wright State 2
Texas A&M 9 Miami Ohio 2
Florida 10 Marshall 0
Auburn 7 UIC 3
Vanderbilt 6 UConn 1
Summit League
Omaha 9 Northwestern 2
Fort Wayne 8 Longwood 3
Merrimack 6 Oral Roberts 5
Tennessee 19 Western Illinois 0
Fort Wayne 11 Longwood 0
Dallas Baptist 8 South Dakota State 7
Merrimack 4 Oral Roberts 0
Hawaii 10 North Dakota State 2
MIAA
Rockhurst 3 Northwest Missouri State 2
Missouri Western 5 Rockhurst 4
Fort Hays State 4 New Mexico Highlands 2
Minnesota Crookston 8 Pittsburg State 0
Missouri Southern 12 Missouri-St. Louis 1
Central Missouri 5 Mary 4
Rogers State 6 Truman State 0
Fort Hays State 13 New Mexico Highlands 10
Rogers State 4 Truman State 2
Mary 6 Central Missouri 1
Washburn 9 McKendree 6
Illinois-Springfield 17 Newman 2
Emporia State 5 Metro State 2
Emporia State 9 Metro State 6
GPAC
Clarke 8 Midland 7
Northwestern 16 Central Baptist 11
Northwestern 5 Central Baptist 4
William Penn 13 Doane 3
Briar Cliff 3 Olivet Nazarene 2
Friends 7 Hastings 0
Dakota Wesleyan 4 Kansas Wesleyan 3
Harris-Stowe State 8 Briar Cliff 1
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 3 Hastings 2
Heart of America
Texas A&M-Texarkana 8 Mount Mercy 0
Peru State 8 Wayland Baptist 7
Wayland Baptist 7 Peru State 1
Doane 7 William Penn 6
College of the Ozark 4 Mount Mercy 3
William Woods 14 Graceland 2
ICCAC
Southeastern 7 Meridian 5
Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 7 Des Moines Area 3
Southwestern Metro
Iowa Western 14 Garden City 5
Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 9 Des Moines Area 0
Southwestern Metro
Iowa Western 7 Garden City 1
Southeastern 9 Meridian 6