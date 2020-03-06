(KMAland) -- Northwest, Nebraska, Iowa, Omaha, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri all had winning days on Friday in college baseball.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (7-11, 2-2) def. Emporia State (11-7, 3-1) — Northwest handed Emporia State their first loss of the MIAA season with a 6-1 win behind a nine-strikeout complete game from Max Spitzmiller. Peter Carlson homered among two hits, and Caden Diel also had a two-hit game.
Nebraska (3-7) def. Columbia (0-5) — Kyle Perry struck out seven in five innings, allowing one run on two hits in a 5-3 win. Leighton Banjoff went deep and Luke Roskam drove in two runs to lead the offense.
Iowa (7-4) def. Western Michigan (8-6) — Iowa scored five in the fifth and five in the seventh to win 10-0. Jack Dreyer struck out seven in seven shutout innings, and Peyton Williams added two hits with three RBI.
Omaha (9-4) swept Portland (11-3) — Omaha won 1-0 and 7-5. Joey Machado, Tanner Howe and Jacob Mohler combined on a one-hitter in the opener while Chris Esposito and Garrett Kennedy each hit home runs in the finale.
Kansas (7-6) def. Indiana State (6-6) — Skyler Messinger and Anthony Tulimero each drove in two runs for Kansas in a 6-1 win. Ryan Cyr threw 6.1 innings and gave up just one run on five hits.
Kansas State (7-5) def. Stanford (4-9) — Kansas State took a 6-1 victory behind a two-hit, three-RBI game from Kamron Willman.
Missouri (7-5) def. Western Illinois (0-10) — Austin James homered and drove in two to lead Missouri in a 7-3 win.