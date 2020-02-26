NCAA

(KMAland) -- Check out the regional college baseball and softball action from Tuesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 15 Wagner 3

Maryland 13 George Mason 3

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 13 Southern 2

Oklahoma State 9 Little Rock 1

Texas 4 Sam Houston State 1

Big East Conference 

Louisville 8 Xavier 5

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 6 Oral Roberts 3

Southern Illinois 2 Murray State 1

Vanderbilt 6 Evansville 0

UT Arlington 6 Dallas Baptist 3

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 6 North Florida 5

Kentucky 13 Tennessee Tech 3

Alabama 10 UT Martin 5

Tennessee 15 Northern Kentucky 1

Texas Southern 8 Mississippi State 4

Georgia 15 Kennesaw State 1

Ole Miss 4 Southern Miss 3

Auburn 10 Alabama A&M 0

Texas A&M 4 Houston Baptist 0

Summit League 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Louisiana 3 Texas 2

Baylor 2 Louisiana Tech 1

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 9 Alabama State 1

Tennessee 3 UT Martin 2

Ole Miss 6 North Alabama 2