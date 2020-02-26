(KMAland) -- Check out the regional college baseball and softball action from Tuesday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 15 Wagner 3
Maryland 13 George Mason 3
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 13 Southern 2
Oklahoma State 9 Little Rock 1
Texas 4 Sam Houston State 1
Big East Conference
Louisville 8 Xavier 5
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 6 Oral Roberts 3
Southern Illinois 2 Murray State 1
Vanderbilt 6 Evansville 0
UT Arlington 6 Dallas Baptist 3
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 6 North Florida 5
Kentucky 13 Tennessee Tech 3
Alabama 10 UT Martin 5
Tennessee 15 Northern Kentucky 1
Texas Southern 8 Mississippi State 4
Georgia 15 Kennesaw State 1
Ole Miss 4 Southern Miss 3
Auburn 10 Alabama A&M 0
Texas A&M 4 Houston Baptist 0
Summit League
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Louisiana 3 Texas 2
Baylor 2 Louisiana Tech 1
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 9 Alabama State 1
Tennessee 3 UT Martin 2
Ole Miss 6 North Alabama 2