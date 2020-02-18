(KMAland) -- Check out the regional college baseball action from Tuesday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 14 Texas Southern 1
West Virginia 15 Canisius 8
TCU 14 Abilene Christian 4
Texas 6 UTSA 2
Baylor 10 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 — 7 inn
Oklahoma State 2 Arizona State 1
Big East Conference
George Washignton 3 Georgetown 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Belmont 4 Southern Illinois 3
Dallas Baptist 4 UT Arlington 0
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 8 Charlotte 2
Kentucky 9 Southeast Missouri State 4
LSU 8 Southern 3
Vanderbilt 3 South Alabama 0
Florida 13 Jacksonville 3
Texas A&M 13 Stephen F. Austin 4
MIAA
Central Oklahoma 5 Northwestern Oklahoma State 0
GPAC
Benedictine 9 Dordt 2
Benedictine 10 Dordt 1
Sterling 7 Hastings 4
Heart of America
Evangel 3 College of the Ozarks 1
College of the Ozarks 4 Evangel 0
Missouri Valley 6 Ottawa 5
Missouri Valley 2 Ottawa 1
