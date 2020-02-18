NCAA Baseball
Photo: Andrew Woolley

(KMAland) -- Check out the regional college baseball action from Tuesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 14 Texas Southern 1

West Virginia 15 Canisius 8

TCU 14 Abilene Christian 4

Texas 6 UTSA 2

Baylor 10 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 — 7 inn

Oklahoma State 2 Arizona State 1

Big East Conference 

George Washignton 3 Georgetown 2

Missouri Valley Conference 

Belmont 4 Southern Illinois 3

Dallas Baptist 4 UT Arlington 0

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 8 Charlotte 2

Kentucky 9 Southeast Missouri State 4

LSU 8 Southern 3

Vanderbilt 3 South Alabama 0

Florida 13 Jacksonville 3

Texas A&M 13 Stephen F. Austin 4

MIAA 

Central Oklahoma 5 Northwestern Oklahoma State 0

GPAC 

Benedictine 9 Dordt 2

Benedictine 10 Dordt 1

Sterling 7 Hastings 4

Heart of America 

Evangel 3 College of the Ozarks 1

College of the Ozarks 4 Evangel 0

Missouri Valley 6 Ottawa 5

Missouri Valley 2 Ottawa 1

