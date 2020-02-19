NCAA Baseball
Photo: Andrew Woolley

(KMAland) -- Check out the regional college baseball action from Wednesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 12 Texas Southern 1 — 8 inn

Texas 6 Lamar 1

Southeastern Conference 

Alabama 10 Alabama State 3

South Carolina 14 Presbyterian 3

Ole Miss 9 Alcorn State 8 — 10 inn

Vanderbilt 4 South Alabama 0

Georgia 10 Kennesaw State 3

Florida 4 Jacksonville 3

Auburn 17 Oakland 1

Nicholls 4 LSU 2

Texas A&M 30 Prairie View 2

MIAA 

East Central 12 Rogers State 1

Heart of America Conference 

Benedictine-Mesa 8 Mount Mercy 4