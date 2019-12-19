(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State's women lost late last night in Hawaii to highlight regional college basketball.
Northwest Missouri State (5-5): The Northwest women lost in Hawaii to No. 10 ranked Alaska Anchorage (11-1), 56-45. Jaelyn Haggard was the high scorer for the Bearcats, finishing with 13 points.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Seton Hall 52 Maryland 48
Big East Conference
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 79 NC State 73
Summit League
Western Illinois 91 Holy Family 64
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Ball State 52 Providence 51
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 77 Jackson State 55
Southern Illinois 79 Western Illinois 65
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 89 Duke 46
UCLA 59 Georgia 50
Mississippi State 86 South Florida 61
LSU 74 Florida Gulf Coast 63
Summit League
