NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State's women lost late last night in Hawaii to highlight regional college basketball.

Northwest Missouri State (5-5): The Northwest women lost in Hawaii to No. 10 ranked Alaska Anchorage (11-1), 56-45. Jaelyn Haggard was the high scorer for the Bearcats, finishing with 13 points.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Seton Hall 52 Maryland 48

Big East Conference 

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 79 NC State 73

Summit League 

Western Illinois 91 Holy Family 64

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big East Conference 

Ball State 52 Providence 51

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 77 Jackson State 55

Southern Illinois 79 Western Illinois 65

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 89 Duke 46

UCLA 59 Georgia 50

Mississippi State 86 South Florida 61

LSU 74 Florida Gulf Coast 63

Summit League 

