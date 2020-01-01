(KMAland) -- The Creighton men opened Big East Conference play with a win over Marquette on Wednesday.
Creighton (12-2 overall, 1-0 Big East): Mitchell Ballock scored 24 points on 5/9 shooting from 3, and Ty-Shon Alexander had 21 points, eight boards and six steals for Creighton in a 92-75 win over Marquette (10-3, 0-1). Damien Jefferson added 17 points, Marcus Zegarowski put in 16 with eight rebounds and six assists and Denzel Mahoney scored 10 points off the bench for the Jays.
NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Creighton 92 Marquette 75
Summit League
Fort Wayne 70 South Dakota 59
NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Summit League
South Dakota 62 Fort Wayne 41
North Dakota 90 Denver 82