(KMAland) -- The Creighton men opened Big East Conference play with a win over Marquette on Wednesday.

Creighton (12-2 overall, 1-0 Big East): Mitchell Ballock scored 24 points on 5/9 shooting from 3, and Ty-Shon Alexander had 21 points, eight boards and six steals for Creighton in a 92-75 win over Marquette (10-3, 0-1). Damien Jefferson added 17 points, Marcus Zegarowski put in 16 with eight rebounds and six assists and Denzel Mahoney scored 10 points off the bench for the Jays.

NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big East Conference 

Creighton 92 Marquette 75

Summit League 

Fort Wayne 70 South Dakota 59

NCAA REGIONAL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Summit League 

South Dakota 62 Fort Wayne 41

North Dakota 90 Denver 82