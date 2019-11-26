NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Drake and Kansas both picked up wins, but Nebraska, UNI and Missouri all lost in men's regional college basketball action on Tuesday. View regional women's basketball and volleyball scores below.

Nebraska (3-3): Nebraska lost in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic to George Mason (7-1), 85-66. Dachon Burke scored 14 points to lead the Huskers in scoring while Haanif Cheatham had 13, Kevin Cross put in 11 and Matej Kavas had 10.

Northern Iowa (6-1): Northern Iowa lost for the first time this season, falling 60-55 to West Virginia (5-0) at the Cancun Challenge. Isaiah Brown scored 15 points for the Panthers in the defeat.

Drake (5-2): Anthony Murphy had a career-high 17 points while Roman Penn added 15 for Drake in a 59-56 win over Northeastern (3-4) at the Gulf Coast Showcase. 

Missouri (4-3): The Tigers finished 0-2 at the Hall of Fame Classic after a 77-66 loss to Oklahoma (6-1). Mark Smith had a team-high 18 points for Mizzou while Dru Smith added nine points, seven assists and a steal. Jeremiah Tilmon pitched in 13 points, and Torrence Watson had 11 points.

Kansas (5-1): Kansas advance to the Maui Invitational championship with a 71-56 win over BYU (4-3). David McCormack led the Jayhawks in scoring with 16 points while Udoka Azubuike finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji chipped in 14 points, and Devon Dotson had 13 points and eight assists.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 93 Georgia 85

New Mexico 59 Wisconsin 50

Rutgers 85 NJIT 58

Illinois 117 Lindenwood (MO) 65

Big 12 Conference  

Kansas 71 BYU 56

TCU 64 Wyoming 47

Big East Conference 

DePaul 88 Central Michigan 75

Butler 68 Stanford 67

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 59 Northeastern 56

Colorado State 61 Loyola 61

Southern Illinois 64 North Carolina Central 48

Southeastern Conference 

Wichita State 70 South Carolina 47

Auburn 79 Richmond 65

Summit League 

Western Illinois 69 Ball State 62

North Dakota State 70 Idaho 53

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Minnesota 101 Bryant 56

Wisconsin 63 Eastern Illinois 55

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 66 Army 52

Oklahoma 78 Abilene Christian 65

Big East Conference 

DePaul 94 Milwaukee 65

Missouri Valley Conference 

Colorado 59 Indiana State 46

Southeastern Conference 

Florida State 66 Florida 55

Georgia 67 South Carolina Upstate 53

Kentucky 81 Grambling 35

Ole Miss 75 Sam Houston State 69

Tennessee 92 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51

Summit League 

Western Illinois 90 Missouri Baptist 69

NCAA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 3 West Virginia 1