(KMAland) -- Drake and Kansas both picked up wins, but Nebraska, UNI and Missouri all lost in men's regional college basketball action on Tuesday. View regional women's basketball and volleyball scores below.
Nebraska (3-3): Nebraska lost in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic to George Mason (7-1), 85-66. Dachon Burke scored 14 points to lead the Huskers in scoring while Haanif Cheatham had 13, Kevin Cross put in 11 and Matej Kavas had 10.
Northern Iowa (6-1): Northern Iowa lost for the first time this season, falling 60-55 to West Virginia (5-0) at the Cancun Challenge. Isaiah Brown scored 15 points for the Panthers in the defeat.
Drake (5-2): Anthony Murphy had a career-high 17 points while Roman Penn added 15 for Drake in a 59-56 win over Northeastern (3-4) at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Missouri (4-3): The Tigers finished 0-2 at the Hall of Fame Classic after a 77-66 loss to Oklahoma (6-1). Mark Smith had a team-high 18 points for Mizzou while Dru Smith added nine points, seven assists and a steal. Jeremiah Tilmon pitched in 13 points, and Torrence Watson had 11 points.
Kansas (5-1): Kansas advance to the Maui Invitational championship with a 71-56 win over BYU (4-3). David McCormack led the Jayhawks in scoring with 16 points while Udoka Azubuike finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji chipped in 14 points, and Devon Dotson had 13 points and eight assists.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
George Mason 85 Nebraska 66
Michigan State 93 Georgia 85
New Mexico 59 Wisconsin 50
Rutgers 85 NJIT 58
Illinois 117 Lindenwood (MO) 65
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 71 BYU 56
Oklahoma 77 Missouri 66
West Virginia 60 Northern Iowa 55
TCU 64 Wyoming 47
Big East Conference
DePaul 88 Central Michigan 75
Butler 68 Stanford 67
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 59 Northeastern 56
West Virginia 60 Northern Iowa 55
Colorado State 61 Loyola 61
Southern Illinois 64 North Carolina Central 48
Southeastern Conference
Oklahoma 77 Missouri 66
Michigan State 93 Georgia 85
Wichita State 70 South Carolina 47
Auburn 79 Richmond 65
Summit League
Western Illinois 69 Ball State 62
North Dakota State 70 Idaho 53
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 101 Bryant 56
Wisconsin 63 Eastern Illinois 55
Big 12 Conference
TCU 66 Army 52
Oklahoma 78 Abilene Christian 65
Big East Conference
DePaul 94 Milwaukee 65
Missouri Valley Conference
Colorado 59 Indiana State 46
Southeastern Conference
Florida State 66 Florida 55
Georgia 67 South Carolina Upstate 53
Kentucky 81 Grambling 35
Ole Miss 75 Sam Houston State 69
Tennessee 92 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51
Summit League
Western Illinois 90 Missouri Baptist 69
NCAA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 3 West Virginia 1