(KMAland) -- Strong nights for former KMAlanders Julia Fleecs, Troy Houghton and Tina Lair-VanMeter and an MVC victory for Drake in regional hoops action on Friday.
Northern Iowa women (13-8 overall, 5-5 MVC): Northern Iowa dropped a 66-55 decision to Missouri State (19-3, 9-1). Karli Rucker had 13 points and four assists for the Panthers while Cynthia Wolf added 10 points and six rebounds.
Drake women (16-6 overall, 8-2 MVC): Becca Hittner poured in 31 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists for Drake in a 91-76 win over Southern Illinois (13-8, 5-5). Sara Rhine added 13 points, eight boards and three steals, and Brenni Rose finished with 11 points. Sarah Beth Gueldner pitched in 10 points off the bench for the Bulldogs.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 11 points (vs. Oral Roberts)
-Miranda Hennings, Abraham Lincoln/Bellevue: 10 minutes, 1 rebound (vs. Mayville State)
-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Northern State)
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Coon Rapids-Bayard/Waldorf: 16 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks (vs. Dickinson State)
-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 10 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebounds (vs. St. Cloud State)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 75 Indiana 66
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
DePaul 71 St. John’s 65
Butler 60 Georgetown 42
Seton Hall 72 Marquette 62
Villanova 55 Xavier 54
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 66 Northern Iowa 55
Drake 91 Southern Illinois 76
Bradley 66 Illinois State 62
Summit League
Oral Roberts 86 North Dakota 72