Taylor Frederick
Photo: South Dakota Athletics

(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Purdue while Nebraska, Drake and UNI all lost in conference action, and Taylor Frederick posted a double-digit effort in another South Dakota win.

Nebraska (15-9 overall, 5-8 Big Ten) lost to Indiana (19-6, 9-4): Nebraska came back from a 22-point deficit to tie the Hoosiers but eventually lost 57-53. Kate Cain had 12 points, five blocks and four rebounds for the Huskers.

Iowa (20-4 overall, 11-2 Big Ten) def. Purdue (15-10, 6-7): Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer had 22 points each, and Monika Czinano pitched in 20 for the Hawkeyes in an 83-71 win over Purdue. Amanda Ollinger added 8 points and 12 rebounds.

Drake (16-7 overall, 8-3 MVC) lost to Missouri State (20-3, 10-1): Sara Rhine’s 31 points and 12 rebounds were not enough for Drake in an 89-83 loss to the Bears. Becca Hittner had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Maddie Monahan pitched in 16 points and seven assists. 

Northern Iowa (14-8 overall, 6-5 MVC) lost to Southern Illinois (13-9, 5-6): Northern Iowa took a 71-66 victory in overtime over the Salukis. Megan Maahs had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead UNI while Bre Gunnels had 14 points and nine boards. Karli Rucker added 13 points.

FORMER KMALANDERS  

-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 7 points (vs. South Dakota)

-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 15 points, 6 rebounds (vs. North Dakota)

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 81 Texas Tech 66

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 57 Nebraska 53

Iowa 83 Purdue 71

Maryland 79 Rutgers 50

Ohio State 82 Wisconsin 74

Illinois 70 Penn State 66

Big East Conference 

DePaul 86 Seton Hall 76

Georgetown 63 Xavier 50

Marquette 67 St. John’s 57

Butler 63 Villanova 61

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 89 Drake 83

Northern Iowa 71 Southern Illinois 66 — OT

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 69 Texas A&M 57

Arkansas 103 Kentucky 85

Georgia 49 Florida 43

Alabama 68 Auburn 64

Vanderbilt 63 Ole Miss 47

Summit League 

South Dakota 93 North Dakota 46

Oral Roberts 80 North Dakota State 76 — OT

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 70 Ohio State 57

Rutgers 77 Northwestern 73 — OT

Big East Conference 

Marquette 76 Butler 57

Missouri Valley Conference 

Bradley 69 Evansville 58

Loyola Chicago 70 Valparaiso 68