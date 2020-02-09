(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Purdue while Nebraska, Drake and UNI all lost in conference action, and Taylor Frederick posted a double-digit effort in another South Dakota win.
Nebraska (15-9 overall, 5-8 Big Ten) lost to Indiana (19-6, 9-4): Nebraska came back from a 22-point deficit to tie the Hoosiers but eventually lost 57-53. Kate Cain had 12 points, five blocks and four rebounds for the Huskers.
Iowa (20-4 overall, 11-2 Big Ten) def. Purdue (15-10, 6-7): Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer had 22 points each, and Monika Czinano pitched in 20 for the Hawkeyes in an 83-71 win over Purdue. Amanda Ollinger added 8 points and 12 rebounds.
Drake (16-7 overall, 8-3 MVC) lost to Missouri State (20-3, 10-1): Sara Rhine’s 31 points and 12 rebounds were not enough for Drake in an 89-83 loss to the Bears. Becca Hittner had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Maddie Monahan pitched in 16 points and seven assists.
Northern Iowa (14-8 overall, 6-5 MVC) lost to Southern Illinois (13-9, 5-6): Northern Iowa took a 71-66 victory in overtime over the Salukis. Megan Maahs had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead UNI while Bre Gunnels had 14 points and nine boards. Karli Rucker added 13 points.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston/North Dakota: 7 points (vs. South Dakota)
-Taylor Frederick, Harlan/South Dakota: 15 points, 6 rebounds (vs. North Dakota)
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas 81 Texas Tech 66
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 57 Nebraska 53
Iowa 83 Purdue 71
Maryland 79 Rutgers 50
Ohio State 82 Wisconsin 74
Illinois 70 Penn State 66
Big East Conference
DePaul 86 Seton Hall 76
Georgetown 63 Xavier 50
Marquette 67 St. John’s 57
Butler 63 Villanova 61
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 89 Drake 83
Northern Iowa 71 Southern Illinois 66 — OT
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 69 Texas A&M 57
Arkansas 103 Kentucky 85
Georgia 49 Florida 43
Alabama 68 Auburn 64
Vanderbilt 63 Ole Miss 47
Summit League
South Dakota 93 North Dakota 46
Oral Roberts 80 North Dakota State 76 — OT
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 70 Ohio State 57
Rutgers 77 Northwestern 73 — OT
Big East Conference
Marquette 76 Butler 57
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 69 Evansville 58
Loyola Chicago 70 Valparaiso 68