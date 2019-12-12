NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled over Iowa State while Northern Iowa took down Grand Canyon in regional college basketball action on Thursday.

Iowa (8-3) & Iowa State (6-4): Iowa jumped out to an early lead and cruised to an 84-68 win over Iowa State in Ames. Luka Garza had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Joe Wieskamp finished with 13 points and eight boards. Connor McCaffery and Jordan Bohannon also had 12 points each, and CJ Fredrick finished with 11. Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points for Iowa State.

Northern Iowa (10-1): Northern Iowa handled Grand Canyon (4-8), 82-58. AJ Green had 25 points and six boards while Trae Berhow added 18 points and Austin Phyfe put in 13. Spencer Haldeman also had 12 points, and Isaiah Brown finished with five points and 11 rebounds.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa 84 Iowa State 68

West Virginia 84 Austin Peay 53

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 84 Iowa State 68

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 82 Grand Canyon 58

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 78 Southern 58

Wisconsin 85 Alabama State 67

Summit League 

Colorado 96 Denver 70