(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled over Iowa State while Northern Iowa took down Grand Canyon in regional college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (8-3) & Iowa State (6-4): Iowa jumped out to an early lead and cruised to an 84-68 win over Iowa State in Ames. Luka Garza had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Joe Wieskamp finished with 13 points and eight boards. Connor McCaffery and Jordan Bohannon also had 12 points each, and CJ Fredrick finished with 11. Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points for Iowa State.
Northern Iowa (10-1): Northern Iowa handled Grand Canyon (4-8), 82-58. AJ Green had 25 points and six boards while Trae Berhow added 18 points and Austin Phyfe put in 13. Spencer Haldeman also had 12 points, and Isaiah Brown finished with five points and 11 rebounds.
West Virginia 84 Austin Peay 53
Rutgers 78 Southern 58
Wisconsin 85 Alabama State 67
Colorado 96 Denver 70