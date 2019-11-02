(St. Joseph) -- Former Atlantic star Ryan Hawkins scored 44 points, and Northwest Missouri State moved to 2-0 with a 100-88 win over Southern Nazarene.
Hawkins shot 15-of-22 from the field, 8-of-11 from the field and was 6-for-6 at the free throw line on his way to finishing with 44 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. The 44 points was a new school record.
Trevor Hudgins added 19 points and nine assists, and Ryan Welty, Tyler Dougherty and Diego Bernard all scored 11 points.
The Bearcats will be back in action at St. Joseph in the Hillyard Tipoff Classic next Friday against Minnesota Crookston.