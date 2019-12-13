(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped a tough overtime battle with Indiana while Creighton rolled through UT Rio Grande Valley in regional college basketball action on Friday.
Nebraska (4-6 overall, 0-1 Big Ten): Nebraska forced overtime before a 96-90 loss to Indiana (10-1, 1-1). Dachon Burke Jr. had 25 points while Haanif Cheatham added 21 for Nebraska. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 17 points and Cam Mack put in 15 with 10 assists. Yvan Ouedraogo recorded nine points and 10 rebounds.
Creighton (8-2): Creighton rolled to an 89-58 win over UT Rio Grande Valley (4-6). Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Zegarowski finished with 21 points on the night.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 96 Nebraska 90 — OT
Big East Conference
Creighton 89 UT Rio Grande Valley 58
Summit League
South Dakota State 66 Nebraska Kearney 53
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Fort Wayne 67 Evansville 64