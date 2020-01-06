(KMAland) -- Iowa and Missouri were winners while Creighton and K-State both lost in regional women's college basketball action on Sunday.
Iowa (11-3 overall, 2-1 Big Ten): Monika Czinano had 21 points for Iowa in a 77-51 win at Northwestern (12-2, 2-1). Amanda Ollinger added 11 point and 12 rebounds, and Kathleen Doyle scored 15 points. McKenna Warnock recorded 12 points off the bench.
Creighton (11-4 overall, 3-1 Big East): Creighton lost a tight 74-71 battle with No. 16 DePaul. Temi Carda led the way for the Bluejays with 24 points while Jaylyn Agnew chipped in 18 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four assists.
Kansas State (6-6 overall, 0-1 Big 12): Kansas State lost a 74-63 Big 12 decision to No. 19 West Virginia (11-1, 1-0). Peyton Williams led K-State with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Angela Harris had a team-high 16. Jasauen Beard chipped in 13 points, and Ayoka Lee finished with 12.
Missouri (4-11 overall, 1-1 SEC): Missouri edged past LSU (11-3, 1-1), 69-65, for their fourth win of the season. Aijha Blackwell had 15 points while Jordan Chavis and Amber Smith scored 13 apiece. Hayley Frank had 11 off the bench.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 74 Kansas State 63
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 77 Northwestern 51
Michigan 89 Michigan State 69
Rutgers 59 Purdue 53
Big East Conference
DePaul 74 Creighton 71
Seton Hall 79 Georgetown 60
Marquette 60 Providence 50
Villanova 67 St. John’s 62 — OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 81 Valparaiso 68
Loyola Chicago 51 Southern Illinois 49
Illinois State 81 Evansville 58
Bradley 91 Indiana State 75
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 69 LSU 65
South Carolina 93 Alabama 78
Kentucky 80 Tennessee 76
Mississippi State 73 Georgia 66
Arkansas 86 Auburn 70
Florida 68 Vanderbilt 60
Summit League
South Dakota 104 Denver 61
North Dakota 91 Fort Wayne 85
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 87 Michigan 69
Minnesota 77 Northwestern 68
Illinois 63 Purdue 37
Big East Conference
Xavier 75 St. John’s 67
Summit League
North Dakota State 97 Northland College 43
South Dakota 80 Denver 78
North Dakota 83 Fort Wayne 69