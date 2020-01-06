Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Missouri were winners while Creighton and K-State both lost in regional women's college basketball action on Sunday.

Iowa (11-3 overall, 2-1 Big Ten): Monika Czinano had 21 points for Iowa in a 77-51 win at Northwestern (12-2, 2-1). Amanda Ollinger added 11 point and 12 rebounds, and Kathleen Doyle scored 15 points. McKenna Warnock recorded 12 points off the bench.

Creighton (11-4 overall, 3-1 Big East): Creighton lost a tight 74-71 battle with No. 16 DePaul. Temi Carda led the way for the Bluejays with 24 points while Jaylyn Agnew chipped in 18 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four assists.

Kansas State (6-6 overall, 0-1 Big 12): Kansas State lost a 74-63 Big 12 decision to No. 19 West Virginia (11-1, 1-0). Peyton Williams led K-State with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Angela Harris had a team-high 16. Jasauen Beard chipped in 13 points, and Ayoka Lee finished with 12.

Missouri (4-11 overall, 1-1 SEC): Missouri edged past LSU (11-3, 1-1), 69-65, for their fourth win of the season. Aijha Blackwell had 15 points while Jordan Chavis and Amber Smith scored 13 apiece. Hayley Frank had 11 off the bench.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 74 Kansas State 63

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 77 Northwestern 51

Michigan 89 Michigan State 69

Rutgers 59 Purdue 53

Big East Conference 

DePaul 74 Creighton 71

Seton Hall 79 Georgetown 60

Marquette 60 Providence 50

Villanova 67 St. John’s 62 — OT

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 81 Valparaiso 68

Loyola Chicago 51 Southern Illinois 49

Illinois State 81 Evansville 58

Bradley 91 Indiana State 75

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 69 LSU 65

South Carolina 93 Alabama 78

Kentucky 80 Tennessee 76

Mississippi State 73 Georgia 66

Arkansas 86 Auburn 70

Florida 68 Vanderbilt 60

Summit League 

South Dakota 104 Denver 61

North Dakota 91 Fort Wayne 85

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 87 Michigan 69

Minnesota 77 Northwestern 68

Illinois 63 Purdue 37

Big East Conference 

Xavier 75 St. John’s 67

Summit League 

North Dakota State 97 Northland College 43

South Dakota 80 Denver 78

North Dakota 83 Fort Wayne 69