Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa routed Minnesota in regional college basketball action on Monday.

Iowa (7-3 overall, 1-1 Big Ten): Joe Wieskamp had 23 points and six rebounds and Luka Garza added 21 points and 10 boards for the Hawkeyes in a 72-52 rout of Minnesota (4-5, 0-1). Jordan Bohannon failed to score, but he finished with 10 assists to become the sixth player in Iowa history to reach 1,000 points and 500 assists in his career.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 72 Minnesota 52

Summit League 

South Dakota 73 Alabama State 59

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 96 Army 60

Summit League 

SMU 66 North Dakota 51