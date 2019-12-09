(KMAland) -- Iowa routed Minnesota in regional college basketball action on Monday.
Iowa (7-3 overall, 1-1 Big Ten): Joe Wieskamp had 23 points and six rebounds and Luka Garza added 21 points and 10 boards for the Hawkeyes in a 72-52 rout of Minnesota (4-5, 0-1). Jordan Bohannon failed to score, but he finished with 10 assists to become the sixth player in Iowa history to reach 1,000 points and 500 assists in his career.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 72 Minnesota 52
Summit League
South Dakota 73 Alabama State 59
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
St. John’s 96 Army 60
Summit League
SMU 66 North Dakota 51