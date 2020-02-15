(KMAland) -- Former Kuemper Catholic standout Matt Dentlinger tallied another double-double to highlight Friday's regional college basketball action.
BIG EAST WOMEN: St. Johns (15-10) defeats Creighton (15-9) 77-70: Tatum Rembao scored 21 points, Olivia Elger had 14 of a quartet of three-pointers while Temi Carda and Rachael Saunders added 12 points apiece.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: Posted his fourth double-double of the seaon with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Dentlinger was 6-of-8 from the field and halso had two blocks in their win over Denver.
-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: Scored four points.
-Tina Lair-VanMeter, Coon Rapids-Bayard/Waldorf: Tallied a team-high 16 points, hauled in 12 rebounds, dished out three assists and had two blocks.
-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: Had 10 points and two assists in the Wildcats' overtime loss to Concordia-St. Paul.
-Lily Osborn, Stanberry/North Central Missouri: Scored six points, hauled in eight rebounds and served two assists in a 65-42 win over Park JV
-Jamie Winkler, Louisville/Bellevue: Contributed nine points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Summit League
South Dakota State 90 Denver 78
North Dakota State 80 Fort Wayne 70
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
St. John's 77 Creighton 70
Seton Hall 71 Providence 45
DePaul 89 Butler 60
Marquette 61 Xavier 48
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 90 Valparaiso 69
Illinois State 86 Loyola-Chicago 85