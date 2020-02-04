(KMAland) -- Missouri lost to A&M in SEC play to highlight regional college basketball action from Tuesday.
Missouri (10-12 overall, 2-7 SEC): Missouri lost a 68-51 decision to Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4). Mark Smith led the way for the Tigers with nine points and 11 rebounds.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 69 Oklahoma 61
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 56 Rutgers 51
Penn State 75 Michigan State 70
Ohio State 61 Michigan 58
Big East Conference
Xavier 67 DePaul 59
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 68 Missouri 51
Auburn 79 Arkansas 76 — OT
Kentucky 80 Mississippi State 72
Tennessee 69 Alabama 68
Summit League
South Dakota 106 Peru State 45
ICCAC
Kirkwood 95 Coe College JV 89
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Summit League
Western Illinois 83 Fort Wayne 74
ICCAC
Marshalltown 68 Central College JV 64