NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Missouri lost to A&M in SEC play to highlight regional college basketball action from Tuesday.

Missouri (10-12 overall, 2-7 SEC): Missouri lost a 68-51 decision to Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4). Mark Smith led the way for the Tigers with nine points and 11 rebounds.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 69 Oklahoma 61

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 56 Rutgers 51

Penn State 75 Michigan State 70

Ohio State 61 Michigan 58

Big East Conference 

Xavier 67 DePaul 59

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 68 Missouri 51

Auburn 79 Arkansas 76 — OT

Kentucky 80 Mississippi State 72

Tennessee 69 Alabama 68

Summit League 

South Dakota 106 Peru State 45

ICCAC 

Kirkwood 95 Coe College JV 89

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Summit League 

Western Illinois 83 Fort Wayne 74

ICCAC 

Marshalltown 68 Central College JV 64