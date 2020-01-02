NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Missouri women lost to Tennessee in regional college basketball action on Thursday.

Missouri (3-11 overall, 0-1 SEC): Missouri dropped a 77-66 battle with No. 22 Tennessee (11-2, 1-0). Amber Smith had 22 points for the Tigers while Aijha Blackwell added 16 points.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Southeastern Conference 

Tennessee 77 Missouri 66

Texas A&M 84 Arkansas 77

South Carolina 99 Kentucky 72

Mississippi State 93 Florida 47

Georgia 58 Ole Miss 51

LSU 71 Alabama 60

Vanderbilt 77 Auburn 55

Summit League 

Western Illinois 79 North Dakota State 78 — 2 OT

South Dakota State 58 Oral Roberts 44

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 76 Illinois 56

Purdue 83 Minnesota 78 — 2 OT

Summit League 

North Dakota State 94 Western Illinois 74

North Dakota 82 Denver 71

South Dakota State 96 Oral Roberts 79