(KMAland) -- The Missouri women lost to Tennessee in regional college basketball action on Thursday.
Missouri (3-11 overall, 0-1 SEC): Missouri dropped a 77-66 battle with No. 22 Tennessee (11-2, 1-0). Amber Smith had 22 points for the Tigers while Aijha Blackwell added 16 points.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 77 Missouri 66
Texas A&M 84 Arkansas 77
South Carolina 99 Kentucky 72
Mississippi State 93 Florida 47
Georgia 58 Ole Miss 51
LSU 71 Alabama 60
Vanderbilt 77 Auburn 55
Summit League
Western Illinois 79 North Dakota State 78 — 2 OT
South Dakota State 58 Oral Roberts 44
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 76 Illinois 56
Purdue 83 Minnesota 78 — 2 OT
Summit League
North Dakota State 94 Western Illinois 74
North Dakota 82 Denver 71
South Dakota State 96 Oral Roberts 79