Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- The Missouri women lost to LSU in regional college basketball action from Monday.

Missouri (6-18 overall, 3-8 SEC) lost to LSU (17-5, 7-3): Missouri fell 66-58 to LSU. Aijha Blackwell had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Mizzou while Amber Smith added 11 and eight and Hayley Frank pitched in 11 points of her own.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 85 Michigan State 55

Michigan 77 Minnesota 52

Southeastern Conference 

LSU 66 Missouri 58

South Carolina 70 UConn 52

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 52 Texas 45

Texas Tech 88 TCU 42