(KMAland) -- The Missouri women lost to LSU in regional college basketball action from Monday.
Missouri (6-18 overall, 3-8 SEC) lost to LSU (17-5, 7-3): Missouri fell 66-58 to LSU. Aijha Blackwell had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Mizzou while Amber Smith added 11 and eight and Hayley Frank pitched in 11 points of her own.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 85 Michigan State 55
Michigan 77 Minnesota 52
Southeastern Conference
LSU 66 Missouri 58
South Carolina 70 UConn 52
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 52 Texas 45
Texas Tech 88 TCU 42