(KMAland) -- The Missouri women struggled mightily on offense in a loss to Princeton in regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Missouri (3-9): Missouri shot just 25 percent from the field in a 68-33 home loss to Princeton (10-1). Hayley Frank is the only Tigers player to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points.
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 111 Arkansas State 43
Texas 73 Ohio 60
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 114 Georgia State 41
Purdue 67 Western Kentucky 50
Big East Conference
New Mexico 86 Providence 68
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 76 Chicago State 42
Southeastern Conference
Princeton 68 Missouri 33
Stanford Tennessee
Summit League
North Dakota 83 Mayville State 52
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor UT Martin
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 77 Northwestern 72
Big East Conference
Xavier 74 Western Carolina 61
DePaul 73 Cleveland State 65
St. John’s 85 Albany 57
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 78 Vanderbilt 70
Valparaiso 87 High Point 72
Illinois State 67 UIC 66
Southern Illinois 75 Hampton 53
Southeastern Conference
Cincinnati 78 Tennessee 66
East Tennessee State 74 LSU 63
Alabama 105 Samford 87
Mississippi State 77 Radford 68
Utah Kentucky
Summit League
South Dakota State 75 Florida Gulf Coast 56