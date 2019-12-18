NCAA Basketball
Stock Photo

(KMAland) -- The Missouri women struggled mightily on offense in a loss to Princeton in regional college basketball action on Wednesday. 

Missouri (3-9): Missouri shot just 25 percent from the field in a 68-33 home loss to Princeton (10-1). Hayley Frank is the only Tigers player to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points.

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 111 Arkansas State 43

Texas 73 Ohio 60

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 114 Georgia State 41

Purdue 67 Western Kentucky 50

Big East Conference 

New Mexico 86 Providence 68

Missouri Valley Conference 

Evansville 76 Chicago State 42

Southeastern Conference 

Princeton 68 Missouri 33

Stanford Tennessee

Summit League 

North Dakota 83 Mayville State 52

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor UT Martin

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 77 Northwestern 72

Big East Conference 

Xavier 74 Western Carolina 61

DePaul 73 Cleveland State 65

St. John’s 85 Albany 57

Missouri Valley Conference 

Loyola Chicago 78 Vanderbilt 70

Valparaiso 87 High Point 72

Illinois State 67 UIC 66

Southern Illinois 75 Hampton 53

Southeastern Conference

Cincinnati 78 Tennessee 66

Loyola Chicago 78 Vanderbilt 70

East Tennessee State 74 LSU 63

Alabama 105 Samford 87

Mississippi State 77 Radford 68

Utah Kentucky

Summit League 

South Dakota State 75 Florida Gulf Coast 56