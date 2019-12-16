(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State bounced back and romped to a win in regional college basketball action on Monday.
Northwest Missouri State (9-1): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 101-66 win over Central Methodist (3-9). Ryan Hawkins had a game-high 32 points, shooting 13-of-15 from the field, and added five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Trevor Hudgins chipped in 11 points and 13 assists, and Tyler Dougherty finished with 13 points. Diego Bernard and Daric Laing had 14 points each, and Luke Waters scored 12.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 71 Southern Miss 65
Missouri Valley Conference
Charlotte 67 Valparaiso 57
Jacksonville State 85 Evansville 59
Summit League
North Dakota State 79 Montana State 65
Eastern Illinois 85 Western Illinois 47
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 74 UT Arlington 47
Big East Conference
UConn 84 DePaul 74
Providence Utah
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 74 SIU-Edwardsville 53
Loyola Chicago 84 Bowling Green 76
Northern Kentucky 70 Indiana State 68
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 64 Louisiana 48
Ole Miss 69 Georgia Southern 66 — OT
Summit League
Denver 81 Southern Utah 73