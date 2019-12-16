Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State bounced back and romped to a win in regional college basketball action on Monday.

Northwest Missouri State (9-1): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 101-66 win over Central Methodist (3-9). Ryan Hawkins had a game-high 32 points, shooting 13-of-15 from the field, and added five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Trevor Hudgins chipped in 11 points and 13 assists, and Tyler Dougherty finished with 13 points. Diego Bernard and Daric Laing had 14 points each, and Luke Waters scored 12.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 71 Southern Miss 65

Missouri Valley Conference 

Charlotte 67 Valparaiso 57

Jacksonville State 85 Evansville 59

Summit League 

North Dakota State 79 Montana State 65

Eastern Illinois 85 Western Illinois 47

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 74 UT Arlington 47

Big East Conference 

UConn 84 DePaul 74

Providence Utah

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 74 SIU-Edwardsville 53

Loyola Chicago 84 Bowling Green 76

Northern Kentucky 70 Indiana State 68

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 64 Louisiana 48

Ole Miss 69 Georgia Southern 66 — OT

Summit League 

Denver 81 Southern Utah 73