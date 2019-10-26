(Durham) -- The defending national champion of Division II Northwest Missouri State gave Duke a tight battle in a 69-63 exhibition game on Saturday.
The Bearcats trailed by as many as 17 before making a late run. Trevor Hudgins had 27 points, Ryan Hawkins added 16 to go with nine rebounds and Ryan Welty pitched in 11 points for Northwest in the defeat.
Northwest opens the regular season on Friday, November 1st against Daemen College in St. Joseph at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.