(KMAland) -- Wins for Northwest Missouri State, IWCC, Iowa, UNI, Drake, K-State and Kansas and losses for Iowa State, Nebraska and Missouri in Saturday’s regional college football.
Northwest Missouri State (7-1 overall, 7-1 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State scored a 56-9 Homecoming win over Lincoln (1-7, 1-7). Braden Wright had 227 yards passing and four touchdowns and rushed for another 80 and a score for the Bearcats. Five different players caught touchdown passes for Northwest, and F-M alum Spencer Phillips had a team-best seven tackles to go with 1.5 TFLs and 1.0 sacks.
Iowa State (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big 12): Iowa State’s 10-game October win streak was snapped in a 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State (5-3, 2-3). Brock Purdy threw three interceptions on the day and finished with 382 yards on 39 of 62 passing. Breece Hall picked up 81 rushing yards, 42 passing and two total touchdowns in the defeat.
Iowa Western (5-3 overall): Iowa Western was a 31-10 winner over Fort Scott (4-3). Brian Snead had two rushing touchdowns and 116 yards on the ground for the Reivers. Chase Contreraz kicked another 30-yard field goal and four extra points, and Tri-Center alum Ben Sorenson finished with two sacks to lead the defense.
Nebraska (4-4 overall, 2-3 Big Ten): Nebraska fell short in a 38-31 defeat to Indiana (6-2, 3-2). Noah Vedral had 201 yards passing, Luke McCaffrey had 71 more and Wan’Dale Robinson pitched in 154 total offensive yards in the loss.
Iowa (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten): Iowa cruised to a 20-0 win over Northwestern (1-6, 0-5). Nate Stanley completed just 12 of his 26 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown to Tyrone Tracy, but the defense allowed just 202 offensive yards and held the Wildcats to a combined 6 of 21 on 3rd and 4th down.
Northern Iowa (5-3 overall, 3-1 MVFC): Northern Iowa scored the first 29 points in a 29-6 win over Missouri State (1-6, 1-3). Will McElvain threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Weston had five receptions for 157 yards and two scores to lead the Panthers offense.
Drake (4-3 overall, 4-0 PFL): Drew Lauer rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and Drake took a 36-17 win over Morehead State (4-4, 2-2). Ian Corwin also threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and Will Warner had nine tackles and two interceptions.
Missouri (5-3 overall, 2-2 SEC): Missouri lost their second straight game, falling 29-7 to Kentucky (4-4, 2-4). Kelly Bryant passed for just 130 yards and 74 of it came on a touchdown pass to Tyler Badie.
Kansas State (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big 12): Kansas State held off a furious rally from No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) to snatch a 48-41 upset victory. Skylar Thompson had 213 yards passing and four rushing touchdowns to lead the Wildcats in the victory.
Kansas (3-5 overall, 1-4 Big 12): Liam Jones kicked a game-winning field goal for Kansas in a 37-34 win over Texas Tech (3-5, 1-4). Carter Stanley had 415 yard passing and three touchdowns, including 186 and two scores to Stephon Robinson Jr. and 109 and one touchdown to Andrew Parchment.
COMPLETE REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 34 Iowa State 27
Kansas State 48 Oklahoma 41
Kansas 37 Texas Tech 34
TCU 37 Texas 27
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 38 Nebraska 31
Iowa 20 Northwestern 0
Ohio State 38 Wisconsin 7
Penn State 28 Michigan State 7
Minnesota 52 Maryland 10
Illinois 24 Purdue 6
Rutgers 44 Liberty 34
Michigan Notre Dame
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 29 Missouri 7
LSU 23 Auburn 20
Texas A&M 49 Mississippi State 30
Alabama 48 Arkansas 7
Tennessee 41 South Carolina 21
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Northern Iowa 29 Missouri State 6
Youngstown State 59 Western Illinois 14
Illinois State 24 Indiana State 7
North Dakota State 23 South Dakota State 16
Southern Illinois 48 South Dakota 28
Pioneer Football League
Drake 36 Morehead State 17
San Diego 50 Dayton 38
Butler 24 Jacksonville 14
Marist 27 Davidson 21
Valparaiso 19 Stetson 10
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 56 Lincoln 9
Central Missouri 36 Pitt State 28
Missouri Western 28 Emporia State 0
Central Oklahoma 22 Washburn 20
Missouri Southern 86 Northeastern State 7
Fort Hays State 37 Nebraska-Kearney 31
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 31 Fort Scott 10
Independence 31 Iowa Central 20
Butler 30 Ellsworth 3
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Northwestern 23 Doane 3
Briar Cliff 32 Hastings 0
Morningside 69 Dakota Wesleyan 0
Midland 42 Jamestown 14
Dordt 35 Concordia 0
Heart of America Conference
Culver-Stockton 41 Peru State 7
Grand View 45 William Penn 10
Benedictine 64 Central Methodist 34
Baker 41 Missouri Valley 7
Evangel 34 MidAmerica Nazarena 10
Clarke 28 Graceland 23
Midwest Conference
Illinois College 47 Knox College 17
St. Norbert College 41 Lawrence 0
Lake Forest College 47 Beloit College 0
Ripon College 14 Macalester College 7
Monmouth College 27 Cornell College 14
American Rivers Conference
Dubuque 69 Luther 14
Loras 40 Buena Vista 39 — OT
Coe 10 Simpson 7
Central 49 Nebraska Wesleyan 35