(KMAland) -- Iowa State & Nebraska survived, Iowa pulled away, KU and KSU also won and IWCC, UNI, Drake and Mizzou all took losses in regional college football action on Saturday.
Iowa State (1-0) & Northern Iowa (0-1): Sheldon Croney Jr. scored from one-yard out to clinch a 29-26 triple overtime win for Iowa State over Northern Iowa. Brock Purdy threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a key fumble one play before the winning touchdown.
Nebraska (1-0): Nebraska had two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score in a 35-21 win over South Alabama. Eric Lee Jr. had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, Alex Davis added a scoop and score and J.D. Spielman returned a punt 76 yards for six in a tough day for the Nebraska offense.
Iowa (1-0): Iowa scored 28 second half points in a 38-14 win over Miami Ohio. Nate Stanley threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, and Mekhi Sargent had 91 yards rushing and a score of his own.
Iowa Western (1-1): Iowa Western’s failed two-point conversion with 2:54 remaining helped Iowa Central clinch a 28-26 win over the Reivers. ZaQuandre White led IWCC with 274 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Drake (0-1): Drake managed just 129 total offensive yards in a 47-7 loss to North Dakota.
Missouri (0-1): Kelly Bryant threw for 423 yards and two touchdowns - both to Jonathan Nance - but Wyoming beat the Tigers 37-31 on Saturday.
Kansas (1-0): Carter Stanley threw for 241 yards and two scores, and Andrew Parchment had eight receptions for 121 yards to lead Kansas in a 24-17 win over Indiana State. Darrius Moragne had a pick-six to open the scoring for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (1-0): Skylar Thopmson threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, and James Gilbert had 115 yards rushing and a score of his own to lead Kansas State in a 49-14 win over Nicholls. The win is the first of the Chris Klieman era.
REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 29 Northern Iowa 26 — 3 OT
Kansas 24 Indiana State 17
Kansas State 49 Nicholls 14
West Virginia 20 James Madison 13
Texas Tech 45 Montana State 10
Baylor 56 Stephen F. Austin 17
Texas 45 Louisiana Tech 14
TCU 39 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 35 South Alabama 21
Iowa 38 Miami Ohio 14
Ohio State 45 Florida Atlantic 21
Penn State 79 Idaho 7
Maryland 79 Howard 0
Illinois 42 Akron 3
Indiana 34 Ball State 24
Stanford 17 Northwestern 7
Michigan 40 Middle Tennessee 21
Southeastern Conference
Wyoming 37 Missouri 31
Alabama 42 Duke 3
Kentucky 38 Toledo 24
Memphis 15 Ole Miss 10
Mississippi State 38 Louisiana 28
North Carolina 24 South Carolina 20
Georgia State 38 Tennessee 30
Arkansas 20 Portland State 13
Georgia 30 Vanderbilt 6
LSU 55 Georgia Southern 3
Auburn 27 Oregon 21
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Montana 31 South Dakota 17
North Dakota State 57 Butler 10
Northern Illinois 24 Illinois State 10
Pioneer Football League
North Dakota 47 Drake 7
Cal Poly 52 San Diego 34
Davidson 27 Georgetown 20
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Morningside 80 Saint Francis (Ill.) 0
Waldorf 17 Briar Cliff 10
Hastings 40 Panhandle State 22
Midland 48 Southwestern College 17
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Missouri Valley 27 Peru State 14
Central Methodist 49 Clarke 19
Evangel 19 William Penn 7
Benedictine 72 Graceland 7
Baker 44 Culver-Stockton 19
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Central 28 Iowa Western 26
Highland 21 Ellsworth 0