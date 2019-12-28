(KMAland) -- Notre Dame rolled over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl in college football action on Saturday.
Iowa State (7-6): Notre Dame (11-2) rolled to an easy 33-9 victory at the Camping World Bowl in Orlando. Brock Purdy threw for 222 yards, but the Cyclones managed just 45 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Ian Book had 247 yards passing, and Tony Jones Jr. rushed for 135 on just 11 carries for the Irish.
NCAA FOOTBALL BOWL SCOREBOARD
Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame 33 Iowa State 9
Cotton Bowl Classic: Penn State 53 Memphis 39
CFP Semifinal/Peach Bowl: LSU 63 Oklahoma 28
CFP Semifinal/Fiesta Bowl: Clemson 29 Ohio State 23