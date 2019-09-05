(St. Joseph) -- Northwest Missouri State survived a scare with a 45-35 win over Missouri Western on Thursday evening.
Fremont-Mills alum Sam Phillips scored a pair of defensive touchdowns, receiving a lateral from brother Spencer on the first score before a pick-six early in the second quarter.
Justin Rankin led the offense with 133 yards on 20 carries while Braden Wright threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
THURSDAY CFB SCOREBOARD
MIAA
Nebraska-Kearney 39 Missouri Southern State 27
Washburn 49 Lincoln 27
Emporia State 51 Northeastern State 14
Pittsburg State 37 Central Oklahoma 35
Central Missouri 34 Fort Hays State 30
American Rivers Conference
Buena Vista 51 Hamline 7