(KMAland) -- Iowa turned a tight game into a blowout following an injury to USC quarterback Kedon Slovis in the Holiday Bowl on Friday.
Iowa (10-3): Iowa scored the final 21 points after USC quarterback Kedon Slovis went down with an injury to win 49-24 over the Trojans (8-5) in the Holiday Bowl. Nate Stanley threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns while Nick Niemann had a late pick-six. Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a rushing, receiving and kick return touchdown for the Hawkeyes in the victory.
NCAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Holiday Bowl: Iowa 49 USC 24
Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force 31 Washington State 21
Texas Bowl: Texas A&M 24 Oklahoma State 21
Military Bowl: North Carolina 55 Temple 13
Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State 27 Wake Forest 21